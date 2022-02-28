Wells Fargo bank in Bonita Springs hit by robber; Lee County Sheriff investigating

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on U.S. 41 in Bonita Springs on Monday afternoon. A photo of the alleged robber was distributed by the Sheriff's Office and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. when a male, wearing a mask, entered the bank and passed a note to the teller.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers issued an alert saying the suspect also made statements that he had a weapon, but he never displayed one.

After the teller complied with his demands, witnesses saw the man leaving the bank and possibly entering a red SUV before fleeing.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the crime is encouraged to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and you could be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips mobile

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said South District deputies and Violent Crimes detectives were investigating.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Wells Fargo Bank on U.S. 41 in Bonita Springs robbed Monday