Wells Fargo branch staff in Daytona Beach vote to unionize

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Workers at a Wells Fargo branch in Daytona Beach are officially the first to unionize in Florida.

Read: State attorney: Pastor who whipped 16 students with belt at Orlando private school won’t be charged

Five non-management workers at 1302 W. International Speedway Blvd. by a 4-1 margin joined Communications Workers of America’s Wells Fargo Workers United on Jan. 11. The group is only the second branch in the U.S. for the San Francisco-based bank — part of Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) — to have unionized.

A New Mexico branch was the first to unionize late last year, and others in the U.S. including in Wilmington, Delaware, have filed to do so.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



