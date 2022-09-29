With Wells Fargo & Company's (NYSE:WFC)) price down 3.5% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$1.0m worth of shares earlier this year.

Over the past year, insiders sold US$1.0m worth of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) stock at an average price of US$44.44 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company’s market cap plunged by US$5.5b after price dropped by 3.5% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wells Fargo

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Kleber Santos, sold US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$44.44 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$40.81. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. Kleber Santos was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Wells Fargo

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Wells Fargo insiders own 0.07% of the company, worth about US$114m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wells Fargo Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Wells Fargo shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Wells Fargo insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Wells Fargo you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

