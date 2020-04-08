Wells Fargo Could Catch a Break as Asset Cap Is Lifted

On April 8, the Federal Reserve announced that it will be temporarily lifting the asset cap on Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC), the third-largest bank in the U.S.

The decision came after Wells Fargo pointed out that the asset cap prevented it from participating in the government's small business lending efforts, which are being implemented in an attempt to lessen the economic blow from the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).





The move will "temporarily and narrowly modify the growth restriction on Wells Fargo so that it can provide additional support to small businesses," according to the Fed, though there is a condition; unlike the other big banks, Wells Fargo will have to donate any potential profits from the lending programs, either to the Treasury or to a Fed-approved non-profit.

However, this isn't as bad as it may sound. For one, the U.S. central bank has already lowered the base interest rate to zero and plans to keep it that way until the economic impacts from the virus subside, according to the minutes from its latest meeting. Thus, any potential profits from these loans would be minimal, especially considering that many businesses, both small and large, have a high potential to default on their loans if they already have heavy borrowing on their balance sheets.

Thus, the decision to allow Wells Fargo more lending capacity could provide the bank a path toward redemption in the eyes of the government and the public, and any blow to its balance sheet is likely to be about the same as the other major U.S. banks. Let's look at why.

Coronavirus relief lending

As mentioned above, Wells Fargo will now be able to up its lending, though only for the purpose of coronavirus relief lending efforts. Specifically, lifting the asset cap "provides additional support to small businesses hurt by the economic effects of the coronavirus by allowing activities from the PPP and the Main Street Lending Program to not count against the cap."

PPP loans, also known as loans made under the new Paycheck Protection Program, are loans where businesses can borrow up to two and a half times their average monthly payroll costs, excluding salaries above $100,000, as calculated from the previous 12 months before the date of the loan. These loans, which are part of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, are for businesses with between one and 500 employees and will be funded with $350 billion in taxpayer dollars. The interest rate is set at 1%, and there is a catch to the loans being forgivable - in order to be forgiven, 75% of the money must go toward payroll.

The Main Street lending program will lend to businesses that have more than 500 employees, but which still have fewer workers than larger corporations. These loans will get $100 billion in federal funding to begin, with interest rates set at 2% to 2.5% and due dates in two to five years. While PPP loans are being provided through banks of all sizes, the Main Street lending money is expected to flow through the top banks, including Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Banks are also being encouraged to up their lending to mid-to-low-income Americans who have lost their sources of income. In exchange for making these high-risk loans, banks will receive bonus regulatory points through the Community Reinvestment Act, a 1977 law that attempts to rate banks by how well they meet the credit needs of lower-income customers.

Who will pay for all these loans, especially the ones that are forgiven or defaulted on? The answer will only be clear in hindsight, though it will likely be some sort of combination of the banks, taxpayers (via taxes) and bank customers (through reductions on deposit interest rates and other banking rewards programs). That's nothing new, though; banks always lose money when the economy tanks. What's most important for industry players in this environment is gaining customer loyalty and regulatory credits, both of which Wells Fargo now has the chance to do.

Guru investments

The top guru shareholder of Wells Fargo is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), who owns 7.9% of the bank's total shares outstanding as of the end of 2019. According to GuruFocus estimates, the investment has earned a total estimated gain of approximately 70% over the past decade.