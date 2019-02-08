Where's my paycheck? Wells Fargo customers say direct deposits not showing up after outage

Social media users said Friday they were having trouble seeing paychecks and direct deposits in their Wells Fargo online and mobile banking accounts a day after the bank suffered a major outage.

Widespread technical difficulties hit Wells Fargo's online banking and mobile app Thursday following a power shutdown caused after smoke was detected at a data center in Shoreview, Minn. The outage was "not due to any cybersecurity event," the bank said.

By late Thursday, Wells Fargo said in a statement that ATM services had been restored and mobile and online banking were "operational" with the exception of some features, like consumer credit card and mortgage balances.

We want our customers to know that this is a contained issue affecting one of our facilities, and not due to any cybersecurity event. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by these system issues, and any Wells Fargo fees incurred as a result of these issues will be reversed. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 8, 2019

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the issues Friday.

However, some customers reported direct deposit paychecks were not appearing in their accounts early Friday.

"My check is not in my account #WellsFargo," Twitter user @_MinaDan wrote.

My check is not in my account #WellsFargo — Amina....🇻🇮 (@_MinaDan) February 8, 2019

"Wait did i not get my direct deposit bc Wells Fargo is garbage," Twitter user @unfortunvteF wrote.

wait did i not get my direct deposit bc Wells Fargo is garbage — Nathan (@unfortunvteF) February 8, 2019

Some Twitter users said calling 1 (800) 869-3557 provided a correct, updated balance. However, others reported they had trouble getting through to Wells Fargo customer service.

"Alright @WellsFargo once your 'contained issue' is resolved I will be moving every account I have at Wells Fargo elsewhere. A mason jar in the backyard seems like a much better option at this time. #DontFWithMyMoney," Twitter user @ILoveMyRicky10 wrote.

Alright @WellsFargo once your "contained issue" is resolved I will be moving every account I have at Wells Fargo elsewhere. A mason jar in the backyard seems like a much better option at this time. #DontFWithMyMoney — Tracy Erickson (@ILoveMyRicky10) February 8, 2019

