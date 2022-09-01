Wells Fargo cutting 75 jobs in Des Moines, the ninth round of local layoffs since April

Wells Fargo & Co. will lay off another round of employees in the Des Moines metro, bringing the total number of local workers who have lost jobs this year to 366.

The banking giant submitted a layoff notice to Iowa Workforce Development on Friday, informing the state agency that managers plan to cut 75 jobs in Ankeny, Clive, Des Moines and West Des Moines between Sept. 28 and Oct. 25.

Employees at the company's South Jordan Creek Parkway campus in West Des Moines will be the most impacted by the latest cuts, with 59 workers losing their jobs, according to the notice. The company will lay off 13 workers at the 801 Walnut St. office in downtown Des Moines.

The latest announcement marks the ninth round of layoffs since April for Wells Fargo employees in the metro, the headquarters for the bank's home mortgage division. The company has reported a downturn in mortgage originations since the beginning of the year as the Federal Reserve's Open Markets Committee raised interest rates to slow the 40-year-high pace of inflation.

The company has recorded $2.46 billion in home lending revenue for the first six months of the year, down 43% from last year. Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo told analysts in July that executives would trim expenses as they expected the mortgage business to "remain challenging in the near term."

"Employee reductions are never easy," spokesperson Mike Slusark said in a statement Wednesday. "We regularly review and adjust staffing levels to match needs while also continuing to invest in our businesses and working to improve our customer’s experience."

Wells Fargo, long among the top home mortgage lenders in the country, may be exiting or deeply scaling back its involvement in the business, Bloomberg reported in August.

CEO Charlie Scharf, who assumed the bank's top spot in 2019, is more experienced in the credit card and investment business. He previously served as the CEO of Visa and managing director of One Equity Partners, JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s private investment business.

The shift in business strategy would also come as Wells Fargo managers have worked under regulatory scrutiny following a scandal in which, investigators said, the company incentivized workers to create fake accounts in customers' names, leading to a $3 billion fine in 2020.

Officials at Wells Fargo, the largest employer in central Iowa with about 13,000 workers, have not commented on the Bloomberg report.

In May, the New York Times reported that the company conducted fake interviews with women and applicants of color when managers had already tapped white men for certain roles. The maneuver allowed Wells Fargo leaders to pretend they were stepping up diversity efforts, according to the Times. Multiple members of the House Committee on Financial Services called on Scharf to testify in the wake of the scandal.

The company will next report its latest financial earnings on Oct. 14.

