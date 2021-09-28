Wells Fargo delays return-to-office to January - memo

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co on Tuesday delayed its return-to-office plans for the second time this month, saying it will now start bringing back employees in January next year, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The bank said its operations and contact center employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning Jan. 10.

They will be followed by employees in business support and enterprise functions, who will return during the first quarter next year.

Earlier this month, Wells Fargo pushed bringing employees back to Nov. 1, after having delayed it earlier due to increased risk from the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The bank will offer eligible employees up to an additional four hours of paid time away to get the COVID-19 booster shot, according to the memo.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats Hit Impasse on Biden Agenda, Debt Ceiling Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats hit a wall in their high-stakes effort to simultaneously avert a government shutdown, avoid a debt default and advance President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion agenda, as feuding gripped lawmakers and a looming economic catastrophe shook markets. A group of progressive Democrats on Tuesday said they would defy House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and oppose a bipartisan infrastructure bill in a planned Thursday vote without separate legislation for the bigger piece of Biden’s economic pl

  • Gamble heirs resign from board of Watertown nonprofit, cut financial ties

    Two descendants of the Procter & Gamble Co. fortune have resigned in protest from the board of reproductive health nonprofit Pathfinder International over allegations of a lack of transparency. Pathfinder's board chair says the allegations are "wholly inaccurate."

  • Wall Street Banks Questioned by Fed On Evergrande Exposure

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials have questioned several big U.S. banks about their exposure to China Evergrande Group, joining other global regulators in examining the potential fallout from the property developer’s debt crisis.Troubles at Evergrande, with more than $300 billion of liabilities, spurred the Fed to seek information to head off any risks to financial stability, according to people familiar with the matter. Hong Kong’s central bank also asked lenders there to report risks t

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

    In this article we will analyze whether The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow […]

  • Wells Fargo pays $72.6M settlement for overcharging foreign exchange customers

    As part of the settlement, the San Francisco-based bank admitted to overcharging and giving false information to customers for seven years.

  • Harbor Trucking Association CEO on the supply chain backlogs

    Matt Schrap, Harbor Trucking Association CEO, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the supply chain backlogs and how it's impacting truckers.&nbsp;

  • 8 Important Health Appointments Not to Skip in Your 20s and 30s

    And everything to know before you go.

  • UK plans deeper defence ties with Japan in Pacific focus

    Britain said on Tuesday it would begin formal negotiations with Japan to deepen their defence relationship, part of a shift in London's strategic focus towards the Indo-Pacific region that has angered China. Defence minister Ben Wallace said the talks would seek to create the conditions for a "deeper and more complex defence engagement programme" as well as the terms for British and Japanese personnel undertaking activity in each other's countries. Last week Britain joined the United States and Australia in a new Indo-Pacific security alliance that will provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines, a move which has been denounced by China.

  • Highest Flying Tech Stocks Fall Hardest in Rate-Fueled Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Think the selloff in technology stocks has been bad? If U.S. Treasury yields keep rising, it’s probably going to get worse. That’s the widespread thinking on Wall Street as the surge in yields batters growth stocks that have been trading at lofty levels. That’s helped fuel a 2.9% drop in the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index on Tuesday, led by companies like ASML Holding and Applied Materials Inc., as Treasury rates jumped for a fourth-straight day. “This surge in Treasury yields is kryptoni

  • Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 500 Points; Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher

    Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 1.45% to 34,363.18 while the NASDAQ fell 2.54% to 14,590.40. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.82% to 4,362.34. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 43,116,440 cases with around 690,430 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,697,580 cases and 447,370 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,366,390 COVID-19 cases with 594,650 deaths. In total, there were at least 232,407,580 case

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in C3.ai in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) gained a lot of attention when it went public last December, for three main reasons. First, it was founded and led by Thomas Siebel, who previously founded the enterprise software company Siebel Systems and oversaw its sale to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2006. Second, C3.ai dazzled investors with its 71% sales growth in fiscal 2020, which accelerated from its 48% growth in fiscal 2019.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • Worried About a Fourth-Quarter Stock Market Crash? Make This Important Move Now

    Last week was a wild one for investors, and as we approach the latter part of 2021, a lot of people may be worried about a near-term stock market crash. The reality is that it's impossible to predict when our next downturn will occur.

  • Dividend Stocks Can Make You Rich: 2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    Investing in the best dividend stocks can make you, your kids, and/or your grandchildren wealthy over time.

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • People gave a Florida woman $630,000 to solve their IRS debt problems. She did nothing.

    Vero Beach resident Jocelyn Lynch possessed no expertise for dealing with the Internal Revenue Service and other folks’ outstanding tax debts. But, Lynch does have documented experience as a fraudster.

  • I lost everything during the 2008 crash. I didn’t have a car for 7 years, and I was homeless. I’m still worried

    It sounds like you may need a third party — a financial adviser or financial therapist — to show you on paper that you can afford to live within your means for many years to come. Having a worthy financial goal will give you something solid to focus on, instead of a blank canvas of what could happen in the future.

  • IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan; Businesses revolt

    A major component of President Joe Biden’s plan to raise revenue to pay for his trillions of dollars in new federal spending is now under fire from trade associations across the country.