Wells Fargo Executive Arrested, Fired For Urinating On Passenger Mid-Flight

A Wells Fargo executive is now out of a job and arrested for allegedly urinating on a passenger mid-flight.

The incident happened on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26. The alleged suspect was identified as Shankar Mishara. Mishra served as the vice president of the bank’s operations at the company’s Mumbai corporate office.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but police say she describes herself as a senior citizen. The New York Post reports the woman’s age is 72 years old.

Police in India arrested Mishara, who was forced to serve a 14-day sentence in prison after a judge considered him a flight risk.

Police Say Mishra ‘Completely Inebriated’ On Flight

New Delhi Police Spokesperson, Suman Nalwa, tells The Washington Post Mishra was “completely inebriated” on the flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“He unzipped his pants and urinated on me and kept standing there until the person sitting next to me pped him and told him to go back to his seat,” the woman, seated in business class behind Mishra, told police.

She told flight crews she wanted Mishra arrested upon landing. However, she claims crewmembers wanted her to handle it differently initially because they brought Mishra to her “against my wishes.”

“In the face of his pleading and beg ing in front of me, and my own shock and trauma … I found it difficult to insist on his arrest or to press charges against him,” the victim said.

Wells Fargo Fires Mishra

An attorney for Mishra told local reporters he reached a financial settlement with the victim and even offered to pay for her clothes.

The woman later returned the money and filed a complaint with the airline after they sat the two near each other after the incident.

Instead, the crew “brought the offender before me against my wishes, and we were made to sit opposite each other in the crew seats,” The India Times reports.

Wells Fargo stated that the company “holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behavior, and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them.”

Mishra was reportedly fired on Jan. 6.