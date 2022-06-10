Wells Fargo faces new federal probe

Federal prosecutors in New York have reportedly opened a criminal investigation into Wells Fargo’s interviews of “diverse” candidates that a former employee claimed to be fraudulent.

The New York Times — which broke the story about a former employee in the bank’s wealth management business who complained that he was being forced by his bosses to interview “diverse” candidates for jobs that had already been promised to others, just to meet the diversity requirement — reported Thursday that the investigation is being carried out by members of a newly created civil rights unit inside the criminal division of the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office.

Wells Fargo has suspended for review the hiring policy that led some managers to conduct allegedly fake interviews of nonwhite and female candidates.

