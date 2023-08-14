Wells Fargo in Myers Park shot at, damaging ATM and building

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for the person who shot into a Wells Fargo branch on Friday.

The police report says there was $4,000 of damage to the ATM outside the branch. Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura saw the apparent bullet holes when he visited the location on Providence Road on Monday.

Channel 9 has asked CMPD if they are considering this a drive-by and if the suspect took any money.

Employees were inside the Myers Park bank when it happened, and one customer was turned away from entering due to the police activity.

“This area is pretty safe. I’m here for 20 years, working in this area for 20 years,” said Maribel Godinez. “So I always come into this place and I had to know what was going on. That’s really sad.”

No one was injured in the incident.

We have asked for surveillance video from CMPD to obtain a possible suspect description.

