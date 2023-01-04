Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shareholders have endured a 24% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), since the last five years saw the share price fall 34%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years over which the share price declined, Wells Fargo's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 0.1% each year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 8% per year, over the period. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The low P/E ratio of 10.65 further reflects this reticence.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Wells Fargo, it has a TSR of -24% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Wells Fargo shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 18% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 20%. Given the total loss of 4% per year over five years, it seems returns have deteriorated in the last twelve months. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Wells Fargo better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Wells Fargo has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

