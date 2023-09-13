Wells Fargo says it plans more job cuts a day after Truist disclosed major layoffs plan

A top Wells Fargo official said to expect more layoffs at the bank and a decrease in office space as the bank looks to continue to reduce expenses.

The comments by Chief Financial Officer Michael Santomassimo at a Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday came a day after Charlotte-based Truist said at the same meeting it is planning $750 million in “sizable” layoffs and other cuts to reduce expenses.

Wells Fargo is based in San Francisco but has its largest employment hub in Charlotte, with about 27,000 workers here and over 247,000 worldwide.

Referring to Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf, Santomassimo said at the conference, “We continue to believe we’ve got a lot more to do to make the company as efficient as it should be.”

Santomassimo did not detail the extent of the coming layoffs.

He said employee totals have decreased every quarter since the third quarter of 2020. “Now I’m not suggesting it’s going to be down every quarter forever, right. But I do think that there’s more to do,” Santomassimo said.

Wells Fargo expects more layoffs and a decrease in office space as the bank looks to continue to reduce expenses.

Where will Wells Fargo job cuts come from?

There is no one specific business line that will be the focus of the layoffs, according to Santomassimo.

“It really just is business by business, group by group,” he said, “making sure we come in every day, every quarter and have a plan to continue to incrementally get better and better.”

Santomassimo also said that attrition rates at the bank have slowed noticeably since last fall. “And so that’s why you see us having to use severance more than what we’ve had to do over the last couple of years,” he said.

Wells Fargo has reduced its employee totals by about 40,000 people over the past couple years, Santomassimo said.

This is a developing story