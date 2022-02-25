Wells to host public forum on recent crime trends as locals question officials

WELLS, Maine — Townspeople have raised questions about an apparent uptick in burglaries and thefts in recent months, so the Wells Board of Selectmen will host a public forum Tuesday, March 1, to discuss local crime trends.

The forum, which comes after town officials addressed an initial round of questions on this topic in January, will again give the public an opportunity to question local leaders about what's happening and how they are responding.

When asked in January why there has been so much crime in Wells in the past few months, Police Chief Jo-Ann Putnam said the town "was a victim of circumstance" as some people staying in town found it easier to commit property crimes than work. Putnam said suspects have been summonsed and arrested, as her team continues to respond to reports and patrol proactively. Putnam said she still views Wells as a safe community.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Misty Harbor Resort Motel on Mile Road in Wells, Maine, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Wells police have posted updates on Facebook about crimes reported in town and arrests made. An announcement in January, for example, named a Sanford man who was arrested in December and charged in connection with a burglary at Breton’s Bike and Fly Shop in late November, when nine bicycles, a cash register and more than $10,400 in cash were reported stolen. The defendant was scheduled to be arraigned in April, according to the announcement.

Other businesses in Wells have reported burglaries and thefts as well, with varying degrees of losses, according to Wells police incident reports.

More than a few of the crimes reported in Wells police incident logs in recent months have involved people visiting local hotels and motels. One establishment, USA Inn at 1017 Post Road, has been mentioned at least nine times in Wells police logs since late November for various reasons.

Wells police fielded a call Jan. 14, for example, from a person in Connecticut who reported their 2021 Hyundai had been stolen and was located at the USA Inn. Wells police tracked down a suspect who fled in the car and reached 108 mph before crashing, fleeing on foot and ultimately being apprehended, according to police.

The inn's owner told WGME in February that he's hired a security company, prohibited guests from having visitors and issued no-trespassing warnings to about 20 people. Wells police logs confirm multiple recently arrested people have received no-trespassing orders at the request of USA Inn management.

Putnam told WGME that her team has been proactive about patrolling the area. The inn's owner has cooperated well with local officials, she said. USA Inn has been closed to the general public, only accepting people who are receiving emergency rental relief, she added.

"Not all people on this program are causing issues. Just that some of the people or visitors to the people that were in the program staying at the establishment were causing a problem," Putnam told the TV station.

Emergency rental assistance

The fact that the government's Emergency Rental Assistance program has been paying for some people to live at Wells hotels featured prominently in the questions community members asked in January. Town officials responded with several pages of answers about how the program works.

The federally funded ERA program, which is administered at the state level by MaineHousing and at the local level by York County Community Action Corp., is designed to meet housing-related needs amid widespread job loss and economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary program is currently slated to end in October.

The ERA program had paid out about $131.5 million statewide, including nearly $23.8 million to tenants in York County, as of Wednesday, Feb. 23.

As of last month, the program had helped more than 2,400 households in York County alone – including 100 households in local hotels – according to data MaineHousing released to the York County Coast Star. Beneficiaries are living in hotels not just in Wells but also across 14 other municipalities throughout the county, including Kittery, York, Ogunquit, Sanford, Arundel and the Kennebunks, according to the data.

YCCA Executive Director Barbara L. Crider said there is a bit of a public misconception about how ERA beneficiaries come to live where they do. It's the tenant's obligation to find a place to live, then the program determines whether they are eligible for aid, which is then paid to their landlord, Crider said. The program doesn't "place" beneficiaries in a particular apartment or hotel, she said.

"There is just simply an insufficient supply of permanent housing, so a lot of people in York County and elsewhere in Maine are finding the only dwelling units they can find are motels and hotels, which are vacant now because they're not in season," Crider said in January.

The program has no authority to inquire about criminal backgrounds of the tenants who benefit from the program, but landlords can enforce behavioral expectations on their tenants, according to written answers released jointly by YCCA and the Wells Town Manager's Office.

"While the eligibility to get help paying rent depends nearly entirely on financial circumstances, it does not mean that landlords/hotel owners are required to tolerate any behavior that they would not tolerate in any tenant/hotel guest," they wrote. "Disruptive, loud, or illegal behavior should not be allowed by landlords, and there is no prohibition imposed by ERA that would preclude a landlord from removing a tenant/guest for improper or disruptive behavior."

MaineHousing spokesperson Scott Thistle said it's important to remember that not everyone who is living in a local hotel or motel with government assistance is participating in the ERA program. There are several other programs available, too, including money for people who need to quarantine during the pandemic and funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in certain circumstances.

Submit questions before forum

Members of the public have been encouraged to fill out an online form ahead of Tuesday's forum to submit questions to Putnam and other leaders with involvement in public safety, including Fire Chief Mark Dupuis, Wells EMS Director Jim Lapolla, Director of Code Enforcement Jodine Adams, Town Planner Mike Livingston, Town Manager Larissa Crockett, the select board and attorney Leah Rachin.

Town officials said they will publicly release the full list of questions with answers after Tuesday's meeting.

The forum will begin at 7 p.m. at Town Hall with a livestream on Facebook, YouTube, the town website and on the local cable access channel.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Wells ME to host public forum March 1 on recent crime trends