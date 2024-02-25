Wells ISD mourns high school student

WELLS, Texas (KETK) – Wells ISD said in a post on their website that a high school senior in their district died on Saturday.

Kelsi Redd was a senior at Wells High School and according to the district she died on Saturday. A post in a Wells ISD Facebook group asked everyone to wear purple on Monday in memory of Kelsi.

“The Wells ISD community and family has experienced a tragic loss today with one of our own. It is with deep sadness that we lost Kelsi Redd today. A precious student at our high school who will forever be missed and never forgotten. The death of a fellow classmate, friend, and student is incredibly hard for all of those who knew them. Wells ISD will have the counselors and local pastors available to help students and staff through this incredibly hard time. Please keep the family, friends, teachers, and community members who knew and loved Kelsi in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this tragic loss.” Wells ISD

