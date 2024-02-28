What Wells Junior High School plans to do with its new $1.3M athletic field

WELLS, Maine — A new athletic field is being proposed for vacant land north of Wells Junior High School at 1506 Post Road.

James Daly, superintendent of the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District, said the school recently signed a $1.3 million purchase-and-sale agreement for two parcels, comprising 3.6 acres, to be used for a new practice field for school sports teams.

Pine Tree Land Holding LLC is the company that officially sold the property to the school district.

After a public hearing in January, the School Committee approved the project, Daly said.

This layout shows the new athletic practice field that the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District is proposing to build on two parcels north of the local junior high school on Post Road in Wells, Maine.

“It’s going to be very helpful to our high school and junior high programs, and especially for our kids,” Daly added.

The idea of the new field is to provide practice space for the district’s athletes while at the same time helping to preserve the existing game field between the junior high and high school, according to Daly. He said the new field likely will be used for soccer and lacrosse practices.

“But it could be used for anything – anything that can take the wear and tear off the game field,” Daly added.

Planning Board reviews plans for new field

The Wells Planning Board received the site plan pre-application for the project on Feb. 26. Engineer Aaron Hunter of Sebago Technics submitted the proposal to the town on behalf of Daly. Members of the Planning Board will take a site walk of the proposed field on Saturday, March 9.

If approved, the sports field would consist of grass and would include a scoreboard, an irrigation system and fencing. Additional parking spaces are not proposed, as the school district is proposing the field to reduce the use of other areas on the campus.

“The field will not increase the number of people coming to the property,” Sebago Technics explained in its proposal to the town.

This aerial view shows the largely wooded parcels that the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District recently purchased to make way for its proposed new athletic practice field, to be built north of the local junior high school.

With the exception of the irrigation system, no water or sewer services will be extended to the new field, according to Hunter. As for bathrooms, people would continue using the portable toilets at the nearby track or the restrooms inside the schools.

A house and a barn once existed on the parcel fronting Route 1, but both have been removed, according to town documents. The rear parcel is comprised of grassy areas and woods left over from when Avita of Wells, a nearby assisted-living facility, was developed.

Hunter said Sebago Technics had an environmental site assessment conducted on the properties.

“There weren’t any recognized environmental concerns that would require further investigation,” he said.

Planning Board Chair Charles Millian noted the application did not propose any lighting for the field. Hunter said the field will be used for practices during the day.

“We’re trying to keep it low-cost at this point,” Hunter said.

Millian encouraged Hunter to see if the school district might want to install lighting in the future and, if so, include it in the current application before the town.

“Might as well get it approved now,” he said.

Wells hopes to break ground on new field in June

Daly said the construction of the field is estimated to cost between $200,000 and $400,000. He said that, if approved by the town and the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, the project could break ground “hopefully in June.” Daly added that the goal is to have the field ready for September.

“We’re very hopeful for the fall of 2024,” he said.

Daly called the properties a “great fit for our current blueprint.”

“It’s an opportunity that probably won’t come around again,” he said. “There’s not a lot of property for sale near us, and we’re surrounded by wetlands.”

Daly said he has noticed that people are “pretty excited” about a new practice field.

“It’s going to work out very well,” he said.

