Wells, Maine woman, 32, killed in head-on collision on Route 4 in Sanford

SANFORD, Maine — Speeding and alcohol are believed to be factors in a collision that took the life of a Wells woman on Route 4 on Sunday morning.

Ann Sinclair, 32, of Wells, was driving her Scion xA on Country Club Road on Route 4, near the intersection with Channel Lane, at around 7:30 a.m. when an eastbound Jeep Wrangler struck her head-on, according to Sanford Police Lt. Chad Allen.

“Despite life-saving measures, Sinclair died as result of her injuries,” Allen stated in a news release.

A fatal accident occurred at this intersection of Channel Lane with Route 4 in Sanford on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford, was driving the Jeep, according to Allen. First responders brought Michaud to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“The cause of the crash is still under investigation,” Allen said. “However, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.”

Wells EMS assisted Sanford police and fire-rescue personnel at the scene.

Allen could not be reached for additional information on Monday.

On Monday, a woman whose daughter lives near the crash scene said she had bought a lilac bush to plant on their property, in memory of Sinclair.

“This is going to remind me of the poor girl who died,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

