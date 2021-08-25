Wells man accused of assault with a machete

Aug. 25—WELLS — A man allegedly struck a another man with a machete outside a Wells gas station, causing minor injury.

Yorman Marin Reyes, 40, of Wells, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon Wednesday in Faribault County District Court.

A man who knows Reyes told police Reyes swung a machete at him Monday night outside the Casey's General Store.

The other man had marks on one of his arms, according to a court complaint. He said he was struck by the machete as he put his arms up to protect himself.