Wells man pleading guilty in burglary, theft cases

Feb. 10—MANKATO — A Wells man is pleading guilty to felonies for burglary and motor vehicle theft related to a string of incidents in 2022.

Adam Joseph Willaert, 41, had a plea hearing Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court. The plea agreement involves five different cases filed against him between June and December last year.

The burglary charge from December came after a man told police that Willaert kicked in a door at a residence and was found sleeping in a bed. Willaert reportedly then fled from the residence without shoes on, leading to police taking him into custody, according to a criminal complaint.

Willaert would face four years and three months in prison as part of the plea, court documents state. The sentence would be concurrent with his motor vehicle theft charge, meaning he'd serve time for both convictions at the same time.

Three other charges against him would get dismissed in the plea, although he could still pay restitution related to them. The cases include a felony drug possession charge from June, a felony theft charge from November and another burglary charge from December.

His next hearing for the cases is set for Feb. 22.

Unrelated to the string of incidents in 2022, Willaert most recently was charged with a gross misdemeanor for financial transaction card fraud on Thursday. His first appearance in court for the charge is scheduled for May 4.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola