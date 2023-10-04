Wells man pleads guilty to charge in connection with Capitol riot

Oct. 4—A Wells man who spent nearly 20 minutes inside the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge.

Under an agreement with federal prosecutors, David Ball pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Three other charges were dropped. He faces up to six months in prison, up to five years of probation and a fine of no more than $5,000. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Ball, the owner of Broken Glass Co. in Wells, is one of eight Mainers who have been charged in connection with Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The riot began after former President Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the 2020 election and urged the crowd at his "Stop the Steal" rally to fight to overturn the election.

The FBI began investigating Ball in February 2021 after receiving an anonymous tip that he had been in the Capitol during the attack, according to an affidavit. In the following months, a second tipster and a confidential informant provided photos of a man wearing a black "Broken Glass Company" sweatshirt both inside and outside the building.

Ball also was seen in photos and surveillance video walking through the crypt area of the Capitol for about 20 minutes. He was not accused of engaging in violence toward police officers.

When questioned by the FBI, two people who work with Ball identified him in surveillance footage. He also was linked to the area with cellphone data, according to court records. Ball voluntarily surrendered to police after learning about the pending case.

He waived his right to a jury trial and elected to appear in court Tuesday via videoconference. As part of the plea agreement, Ball must pay $500 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol. The total damage to the Capitol and losses to the Metropolitan Police Department were more than $2.9 million, according to court records.

Ball's attorney, David Barry Benowitz, did not respond to a request Wednesday to talk about his client's plea.

So far, more than 1,000 people from nearly all 50 states have been arrested in connection with the breach of the Capitol. More could still be charged. Of the eight people with ties to Maine charged in connection with Jan. 6, two have been convicted of more serious offenses.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37 of Lebanon, whose bloody face became a symbol of the violent storming of the Capitol, was found guilty of 11 charges, including felony charges for assaulting law enforcement officers. He was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison.

Glen Mitchell Simon, 30, a former Minot resident who moved to Georgia, was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to his role in the riot.

Nicholas Hendrix, 35, of Gorham, pleaded guilty to participating in the attack and was sentenced to 30 days in prison. Todd Tilley, 61, of South Paris, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing and was sentenced to a week behind bars and four years of probation. Joshua Colgan, 35, of Jefferson, pleaded guilty under a deal with prosecutors and faces up to six months in prison.

Christopher Maurer, 45, of Biddeford, has pleaded not guilty to seven charges related to civil disorder, assaulting officers with a deadly weapon and illegally entering and committing violent acts on restricted grounds. Prosecutors allege he swung a large pole at officers and interfered with them as they tried to help another individual experiencing a medical emergency.

Matthew Brackley, 39, of Waldoboro, who ran unsuccessfully for a Maine Senate seat last year, was arrested in July on multiple charges, including the assault of two law enforcement officers inside the Capitol.