Wells VFW patron accused of death threat

Nov. 23—WELLS — A felon on supervised release allegedly threatened to kill another patron at the Wells VFW.

Justin Phillip Crowe, 34, of Wells, was charged with felony terroristic threats Monday in Faribault County District Court.

A man at the VFW bar told police Crowe twice threatened to kill him Sunday evening and made motions pretending to stab another customer.

Crowe admitted he had been drinking, according to a court complaint. He is not allowed to drink because he is on supervised release after serving time in prison for a domestic assault.