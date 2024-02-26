Wellston man accused of getting handsy with officer during booking

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Wellston, Missouri, man in custody for driving a stolen vehicle is accused of inappropriately grabbing a Clayton police officer while being booked.

According to the Clayton Police Department’s probable cause statement, the incident occurred on February 18.

Police claim a Clayton officer on patrol noticed a vehicle matching the description of a stolen car from out-of-state. The officer confirmed the vehicle had been stolen and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, James Ferguson (age not provided), was taken into custody. Ferguson is reportedly known to other law enforcement agencies in jurisdictions in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa.

While being booked, police claim Ferguson grabbed the buttocks of another officer.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Ferguson with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree sexual abuse, and fourth-degree assault. A judge set Ferguson’s bond at $50,000. Ferguson is due in court this week for a bond reduction hearing.

