Wellsville man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his father in 2019: DA

Wyatt Dettinger, 25, of Wellsville, guilty of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his father Duane in July of 2019, has been sentenced to a mandatory life in prison, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

Dettinger was also sentenced to a concurrent 6 to 12 months for a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence charge.

Dettinger was originally charged with fleeing to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and recklessly endangering another person, which were withdrawn.

July 2019 shooting

On July 22, 2019, Dettinger shot his father, Duane Dettinger, once through the wall of his bedroom and once directly at him with a .243-caliber rifle in their Warrington Township home that evening.

During his trial, Dettinger confessed the living situation with his father was less than ideal. He claimed his father "never paid attention" to him and spent most of his time in front of the computer, drinking or sometimes bringing random women home.

His parents divorced when he was young, and Dettinger chose not to live with his mother because he would be farther away from his friends, and he did not like her boyfriend at the time.

Duane Dettinger, 48, of Warrington Township.

The day of the shooting, Dettinger claimed to be experiencing suicidal thoughts. His red Mazda sedan was giving him problems, and Dettinger was frustrated.

"I lost my cool," he said.

Frustrated in his home that night, Dettinger said he threw his cell phone, which hit the television in his bedroom. He then grabbed his hunting rifle and continued to smash the television. Soon after, he pointed the rifle in his face and threatened to kill himself, he told the jury in December 2023.

His father entered the room and told him to stop, according to the criminal complaint. When his father left the room, Dettinger shot the rifle through the wall, striking his father.

His father started making "gurgling noises," so in an attempt to end his father's pain, Dettinger said, he shot him a second time. "I didn't want to hear that."

