Wellsville school bus involved in crash. Students, driver taken to Jones Memorial Hospital

A Wellsville school bus crashed Monday morning while transporting more than a dozen students to the secondary school, the school district said.

In a statement, Allegany County's largest public school district said, “This morning, there was an accident involving a Wellsville Central School District bus that was transporting secondary students to the Secondary School. The bus number was 156 on route 7. As a precaution, the driver and students are being transported to Jones Memorial Hospital (in Wellsville).”

The district added that “the safety of our students is our main priority.”

Amity-based New York State Police said the collision occurred while the bus was traveling on state Route 19, near Weidrick Road, and it was struck by another vehicle.

Troopers said the bus was occupied by 18 passengers, with only minor injuries reported among those onboard.

Troopers said the driver of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries.

More details will be released as the investigation continues, State Police said.

In a followup statement, school officials said, "All parents and guardians of students involved in the accident this morning have been notified directly by phone calls from administrators."

The district did not release the location of the crash in its initial statements.

Wellsville students in grades 6-12 attend the Secondary School at 126 W. State St.

Wellsville School Superintendent David Foster did not immediately return an email seeking additional details and comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Wellsville school bus, car involved in crash during morning route