Wellsville senior arrested after rifle, ammunition found inside vehicle in student lot

Neal Simon, The Evening Tribune
·1 min read

A Wellsville High School student was arrested Thursday morning after an administrator spotted a rifle and ammunition in an unattended vehicle in the senior parking lot, a district official said.

In a statement to faculty and staff, Wellsville Superintendent David Foster said the school contacted police and immediately instituted a “shelter-in-place" for the secondary school following the discovery.

Foster said the vehicle was driven to campus by a high school student who was taken into police custody and arrested following an investigation.

Corruption charges:Two former Oramel fire officials charged with stealing more than $11,000 from department

State:NY's new gun laws can stay in effect temporarily, judge rules

For subscribers:The big games start on Thursday: Must-see matchups in Section V football, Week 7

Wellsville police said a 19-year-old was being arraigned Thursday afternoon on a weapons charge, and additional information would be released at a later time.

According to the school's statement, police authorized a return to the regular bell schedule and ended the shelter-in-place after the arrest.

"I want to assure you students remained safe, and we are cooperating with the police," Foster said in the statement.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Wellsville student arrested after rifle, ammunition found in vehicle

