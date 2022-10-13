Wellsville senior arrested after rifle, ammunition found inside vehicle in student lot

A Wellsville High School student was arrested Thursday morning after an administrator spotted a rifle and ammunition in an unattended vehicle in the senior parking lot, a district official said.

In a statement to faculty and staff, Wellsville Superintendent David Foster said the school contacted police and immediately instituted a “shelter-in-place" for the secondary school following the discovery.

Foster said the vehicle was driven to campus by a high school student who was taken into police custody and arrested following an investigation.

Corruption charges:Two former Oramel fire officials charged with stealing more than $11,000 from department

State:NY's new gun laws can stay in effect temporarily, judge rules

For subscribers:The big games start on Thursday: Must-see matchups in Section V football, Week 7

Wellsville police said a 19-year-old was being arraigned Thursday afternoon on a weapons charge, and additional information would be released at a later time.

According to the school's statement, police authorized a return to the regular bell schedule and ended the shelter-in-place after the arrest.

"I want to assure you students remained safe, and we are cooperating with the police," Foster said in the statement.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Wellsville student arrested after rifle, ammunition found in vehicle