Wellsville woman allegedly stabbed man during altercation; charged with attempted murder

A Wellsville woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 28-year-old man in the abdomen with a knife in her Maple Avenue apartment, according to Wellsville Village Police Chief Tim O'Grady.

Jenna R. Holly, 37, was charged Sunday with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, both felonies, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

O’Grady said when the incident took place, the victim was at Holly’s 187 Maple Ave. apartment with his girlfriend.

“The victim was talking with his girlfriend at the apartment, and he and Holly got into an argument that resulted in Holly stabbing the victim in the abdomen,” O’Grady said. “He was taken from the scene by ambulance and transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital.”

O’Grady said the victim's condition is currently unknown, and did not provide the man's identity.

Holly was arraigned in Wellsville Village Court and sent to the Allegany County Jail on $50,0000 cash bail. She is set to return to Wellsville Court at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 4.

Holly, the victim and his girlfriend were all acquaintances, O’Grady said.

Wellsville Police were assisted at the scene by New York State Troopers and Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit, the Alfred Police Department, the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office and Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance.

