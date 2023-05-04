Wellsville woman charged with arson in North Broad Street apartment fire

Police arrested a Wellsville woman on Wednesday, accusing her of setting an overnight fire that caused extensive damage to an apartment house on N. Broad Street in the village early Tuesday morning.

Jessica L. Morrison was charged with second-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief in connection to a blaze that prompted responses from multiple Wellsville-area fire departments to the four-unit, occupied building.

All the charges are felonies.

There were no injuries in the fire, although officials said at least two dogs were treated by Wellsville EMS.

A Wellsville Police cruiser sits outside 46 N. Broad St. Tuesday morning in the aftermath of a structure fire at the four-unit apartment building.

Village Justice Bradley Thompson arraigned Morrison and committed her to the Allegany County jail without bail. A return court appearance was scheduled for June 6.

Police said Morrison became a “person of interest” based on information obtained from “community involvement.”

Wellsville Police Chief Timothy O'Grady said Morrison was not a tenant in the apartment building but had a previous relationship with a person who lives there.

Police did not detail how the fire was set, but Allegany County fire investigators believe it was started on a second floor exterior stairwell 10 to 15 minutes before it was spotted.

The Wellsville Fire Department said the fire at 46 N. Broad St. was reported at about 3:20 a.m., with flames shooting through the roof of the two-story, wood-framed structure when crews arrived.

Officials said the fire was brought under control in about three and a half hours, but firefighters remained on the scene several more hours controlling hot spots and cleaning up.

The Allentown and Willing fire departments assisted Wellsville, while the Scio department was placed on standby.

Wellsville Fire Chief Rodney Winans estimated a half dozen people lived in the building.

O'Grady thanked fire and ambulance personnel, county fire investigators, New York State Police and the Allegany County District Attorney's Office for assisting.

