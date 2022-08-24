Wellsville woman charged with attempted murder

A 21-year-old Wellsville woman is facing an attempted-murder charge after police say she broke into a residence on Clark Street and assaulted an acquaintance with a knife.

Gabriel A. Babbitt, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, Wellsville Police Chief Tim O'Grady said Wednesday.

O'Grady said the relationship between Babbitt and the victim is unknown.

She was also charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy and third-degree assault for an incident that took place Aug. 2 on Scott Avenue.

Babbitt was arraigned in Wellsville Village Court and sent to the Allegany County Jail on $15,000 cash bail. She will reappear in court Sept. 20.

