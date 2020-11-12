Welltec Q3 2020 Interim Report and investor conference call announcement

Company announcement no. 4/2020

November 12th 2020





Q3 2020 Interim Report and Investor Conference Call Announcement

Welltec® will disclose its 2020 Q3 Interim Report and will discuss the results during an investor conference call to be held Thursday November 19th 2020 at 5 pm CET.

The conference call will be available only for current and prospective bond holders, broker dealers and securities analysts and can be accessed by dialing in a few minutes before the start and informing the operator that you would like to participate in Welltec’s investor conference call.

Relevant dial-in details and conference ID can be obtained by contacting keghoej@welltec.com and registering for the call. Registration will not be possible once the investor conference has started.

The Q3 Interim Report will be made available in the “Investor Room” on Welltec’s website at http://www.welltec.com/investors .

For further information, please contact:

Søren Søgaard Suhr, CFO.

Cell: +45 20 34 04 88

E-mail: ssuhr@welltec.com

