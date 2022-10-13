Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

With its stock down 28% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Welltower (NYSE:WELL). Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. In this article, we decided to focus on Welltower's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Welltower is:

2.1% = US$418m ÷ US$20b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Welltower's Earnings Growth And 2.1% ROE

It is quite clear that Welltower's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 6.6%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 6.9% seen by Welltower was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

So, as a next step, we compared Welltower's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Welltower's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Welltower Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Welltower seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 90% (meaning, the company retains only 10% of profits). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. So this probably explains the company's shrinking earnings.

Additionally, Welltower has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 67% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Welltower's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 5.5%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Welltower. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

