Ambulance crews were experiences "handover delays" at hospitals across Wales

The Welsh Ambulance Service has declared an "extraordinary incident" because of a delays in handing over patients at hospitals.

It has asked people only call 999 if their emergencies are "life or limb threatening".

The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said the issues were at sites across Wales, but specifically in the Swansea Bay health board area.

It said people could get non-urgent medical advice by dialling 111.