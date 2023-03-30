Welshpool: Deer carcass found after police's don't eat plea

Police have appealed for the person who took the deer to contact them

A dead deer that was taken from the side of a road, prompting police to issue a plea for people not to eat it, has been found.

Officers were called to the A458 Golfa straight at 06:50 BST on Thursday after a car hit the animal one mile (1.6km) from Welshpool, Powys.

The deer was badly injured and had to be put down by a vet.

Some time between 08:00 and 08:50, the deer was taken from the road by a member of the public, Dyfed-Powys said.

The force said the medication given to the animal could pose a health risk to anyone planning to eat it.

Following an appeal, police said on Thursday evening that the deer had been found and would be disposed of correctly.