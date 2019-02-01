Should You Like Welspun India Limited’s (NSE:WELSPUNIND) High Return On Capital Employed?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Today we’ll look at Welspun India Limited (NSE:WELSPUNIND) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Welspun India:

0.14 = ₹6.2b ÷ (₹78b – ₹32b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Welspun India has an ROCE of 14%.

Does Welspun India Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Welspun India’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Luxury industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from how Welspun India stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

As we can see, Welspun India currently has an ROCE of 14%, less than the 31% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

NSEI:WELSPUNIND Last Perf February 1st 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Welspun India.

How Welspun India’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Welspun India has total assets of ₹78b and current liabilities of ₹32b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 41% of its total assets. Welspun India has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.