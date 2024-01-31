Wem: Edinburgh House apartments plan withdrawn

The site has also previously been occupied by police and Wem Town Council

Developers have withdrawn a plan to convert a Wem office block into apartments.

Housing group Connexus submitted the scheme for the former Shropshire Council offices in November.

It was partially supported by the town council, which expressed concerns over the number of apartments proposed and a lack of open space.

The plan is the second to be abandoned for the Edinburgh House building since it closed during the pandemic.

Connexus, which bought the property from Shropshire Council in 2013, wanted to convert the ground and first floors into residential flats.

The second floor would have been renovated as office accommodation and a reception area demolished for a new residential entrance.

The scheme would have seen 10 one and two-bedroom properties at the former North Shropshire District Council headquarters, with the refurbished second floor occupied by the building's owner.

Long-term vision

Earlier plans for the site, lodged in March 2023, would have seen the demolition of two wings of the building to make way for 18 new homes.

That idea was rejected by Shropshire Council in April, which described it as an "over-development" of the area.

Worcester-based architects Zebra said in a supporting planning statement there was still a long-term "vision" to create "modern affordable housing" on the site.

Connexus has been contacted for comment.

