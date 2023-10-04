Wenatchee police say theft of bikes worth $20,000 could be linked to other smash-and-grabs

Police were called to a burglary at Alberg Sports in Wenatchee where two bicycles were reported stolen on Sept. 30.

The bikes were valued at over $20,000 and may have been related to other smash-and-grab burglaries in downtown Wenatchee according to police.

Officials are not sure if it was one or more suspects that smashed out the business’s window to steal the bikes, however, DNA was left at the scene.

The business and a private owner then took to social media and shared pictures of the Bikes.

Word spread quickly and it was not long until a concerned citizen called Wenatchee police to report that one of the bikes was on their property.

The caller said that the bike was brought there by someone they did not know.

Police recovered both stolen bikes. They also identified a male suspect.

A few days later on Oct. 3, the Columbia River Drug Task Force found the suspect and took him into custody. He faces stolen property charges.

Police also found an unrelated stolen bicycle and made an arrest in that case as well.

The burglary is still being investigated and police say that more charges are possible.

If you have any additional information related to the case, police ask that you contact Detective Steve Evitt at (509) 888-4254.















