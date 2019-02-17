A Wendell Berry Solution to Cory Booker’s Problem

Wendell Berry, the poet, essayist, environmental activist, and farmer, once wrote that “eating is an agricultural act.” This is a statement that should both liberate us and implicate us — we are actors in the food economy, and every decision we make about what we eat and where we buy our food from is a vote for a direction that the food economy will continue upon, or newly take, to meet consumer demand. Unfortunately, most of us are extremely disconnected from our food’s lineage, and we’re unaware of our active role in the series of relationships that is global in scope. Our role, however, isn’t merely as passive consumers, although the industrial food economy prefers the relationship between the citizenry and the food on their plates from grocery stores to be an entirely transactional one.

Senator Cory Booker (D., N.J.) has somewhat called attention to the environmental impact that our eating decisions make in comments he made to VegNews. Booker says that the planet can’t sustain people eating the quantities of meat they eat today, and that Americans need to be encouraged to switch to eating fake cheese in order to mitigate the “environmental impact” that the “standard American diet” is making. Booker became a vegan after initially becoming a vegetarian in 1992. He also noted that his friends who are lovers of cheese have tried the fake stuff and loved it — and that the pizza at the New Jersey VegFest was phenomenal.

I find these remarks about vegan food dubious — I’ve tried the vegan diet, and it wasn’t becoming anemic and approaching a dangerously low BMI that made me throw in the towel; it was being told that I’d have to substitute applesauce for eggs as an ingredient if I wanted to bake cupcakes. (Booker says that eating eggs doesn’t align with “his spirit.”) Booker seems to suggest that Americans should become vegans or vegetarians if they want to save the world. If he were to explicitly make this suggestion rather than just nudge at it, I think we’d see a Robespierre-esque revolution from Americans who’d defend red meat as they would their right to own guns. My own qualms with the vegan diet aside, veganism is also an expensive diet to maintain, and not one that the poor can afford.

The issue, thankfully for carnivorous Americans, isn’t meat itself. Booker does bring up a good point, though. The industrial food economy is befouling our land and water. From corn to livestock, the methods implemented to produce the quantities that these industries are producing are destroying not only the Earth, but also small farms and their communities, where farmers have an incentive to care for the earth below their feet. As Gracy Olmstead writes in the New York Times, in the last 18 years, we’ve lost half of our dairy farmers due to factory farming. The Wall Street Journal warned in 2017 that “the next few years could bring the biggest wave of farm closures since the 1980s.” The 2018 farm bill benefited already-wealthy agribusiness with millions of dollars of subsidies, but small farms and beginning farmers received very little.

Berry puts it best in his essay Conservation and Local Economy: “The quality of attention decreases as acreage increases.” What incentive do factory farms with acres upon acres of land have to care for it? Their incentive to produce their crops is a financial one; they’re not producing for their neighbors, they’re producing food for people who often live states (or sometimes countries) away, in enormous amounts. Factory farms aren’t operating on property that they will care for because they’d like to conserve it for inheritance, as small farmers in rural American counties used to, and still do where they exist. The pesticides that factory farms require are often toxic to human health, but also the soil, where some pesticides are killing beneficial bacteria and fungi that maintain healthy soil. Monocropping (growing the same crop over and over again for years in the same plot of land) also depletes soil of nutrients, and necessitates a heavy dose of pesticides and synthetic fertilizers to replenish the land. This exemplifies the lack of an intimate relationship and knowledge of the land — and a lack of prudence; after the land has been eroded enough, it’s difficult or impossible to salvage it for continued use. But there’s no skin in the game, so the land exploitation will continue, unchecked.