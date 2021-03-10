Wendell Pierce slams Meghan Markle for giving bombshell interview during ongoing pandemic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Blue Telusma
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The ‘Suits’ actor who once played Markle’s on-screen dad, took issue with her airing her ‘personal grievances’

Following this weekend’s headline-making interview, on Monday, Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-star Wendell Pierce criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for clogging up the news cycle while the world is still in the “throes of death.”

The 57-year-old Hollywood veteran reportedly made the comments during an interview with radio station LBC, noting, “Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from Covid. A couple of hundred people are going to die, even this hour, in the UK.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle explains why she deserves a ‘basic right to privacy’

Pierce – who played Markle’s onscreen dad on the show for four years – then opined that the royal couple’s interview evoked Shakespeare’s phrase “full of sound and fury signifying nothing.”

&quot;Clemency&quot; UK Premiere - 63rd BFI London Film Festival
Wendell Pierce speaks to the media at the “Clemency” UK Premiere on October 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

‘It was quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of palace… gossip in the midst of so much death. I think it is insignificant,” he continued, adding that “everyone” seemingly including Winfrey, CBS, and the royals were foolish for taking part in this public scandal.

The actor admits he hasn’t spoken to his costar since 2019, but he did reveal that he and Markle never spoke much about race when they filmed Suits, despite it being a part of their storyline.

“We didn’t have long discussions about it, besides what was in the script and what was happening in our personal lives,” he recalled.

Despite the current critique, Pierce has always spoken highly of the actress, revealing back in October of 2019 how he and the cast of Suits protected her from the paparazzi while she was dating Prince Harry.

While appearing on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs the actor praised Markle for being a “really good actress” who was “always sweet and always kind.”

Pierce admitted he initially didn’t believe rumors that Markle was dating Prince Harry until an “MI5 sort of security guard with his British accent” turned up on set one day.

He then shared an anecdote about an incident that took place during filming, right after it was confirmed to the world that she was romantically involved with a member of the royal family.

“We were shooting one day, and it was before her engagement, but in the show she was engaged and had a ring on,” he explained to radio host Lauren Laverne. “We were about to get out the car and we said, “Don’t get out! Give us the ring. There’s a paparazzi down the street and if a photograph got out of you with a ring on, it would explode all over the world.”

Right before their working relationship ended, the Louisiana native says he let life imitate art by giving the actress some fatherly advice about what life after becoming a part of the monarchy.

‘I said: “Listen, your world is going to be forever changed and no matter where you are, you can always know you have a friend in me,'” he recalled.

READ MORE: Prince Charles pictured with Black healthcare workers following interview

Coincidentally, shortly thereafter, Pierce headed to London to take part in a West End adaptation of The Death Of A Salesman.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Wendell Pierce slams Meghan Markle for giving bombshell interview during ongoing pandemic appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview rocks royal family

    ABC News royal contributor Victoria Murphy discusses what’s next for the royal family following Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview.

  • Have your say: How much sympathy do you have for Harry and Meghan?

    How do you feel about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their interview with Oprah Winfrey?

  • Lauren Boebert under fire for comparing Biden dogs to illegal immigrants in Twitter rant

    ‘I guess the White House isn't a sanctuary city,’ said the Colorado congresswoman

  • US Soccer Superstar Megan Rapinoe Talks Cannabis, Feminism: 'Everyone Needs To Have A Seat At The Table'

    International Women's Day Special It is true that many, many professional athletes are involved in social causes and charities. But few, like Colin Kaepernick, engage to a level that puts their own comfort and career at risk. One such person is Megan Rapinoe: Olympic gold medalist, two-time Women's World Cup champion, and 2019 FIFA Women's World Player of the Year. Beyond her massive professional success, Megan is a feminist icon, an idol to many. In recent times she’s become one of the faces of the equal pay movement, speaking up profusely on the issue in relation to the U.S. women’s soccer team during the last World Cup, capturing the attention of millions. Megan is also a gay icon. Her activism for LGBTQAI+ rights has earned her accolades, awards, support, and rejection all over the globe. Being no stranger to advocacy and controversy, Megan took yet another bold step in 2019, getting involved with a cannabis company. Ever since, the famed athlete has been sponsored by Mendi, a company focused on making CBD sports recovery products for athletes. Other big name athletes like WNBA all-star Nneka Ogwumike and Sue Bird are also part of the Mendi family. “I wanted a healthier, more natural option for pain management, sleep aid, relaxation while flying, and general recovery.” Megan’s sister and Mendi’s CEO, Rachael Rapinoe, said that CBD has been central to both her and her sister’s training and recovery – for a few years. “I wanted a healthier, more natural option for pain management, sleep aid, relaxation while flying, and general recovery,” Megan said during an exclusive chat on Friday. “Mendi’s mission really stuck with me. The desire to serve the athletes and be our trusted brand, but also their commitment to a healthier lifestyle, and changing the status quo around pain management and sports.” An Issue Of Rights Being an activist for women’s rights, minorities’ rights, the LGBTQAI+’s community’s rights, and people’s rights in general, it’s no wonder Megan sees cannabis and the movement around it as an issue of rights too. But, are cannabis and women’s rights connected? Is the cannabis movement helping further women’s rights? For her, “every single industry” needs more female representation. And this holds especially true to emerging markets, like cannabis and hemp, “where the lions-share of investment is usually made by men,” and thus, directed into male-led companies. “If this is an industry that is really going to serve everyone, then everyone needs to have a seat at the table,” Megan voiced. “If this is an industry that is really going to serve everyone, then everyone needs to have a seat at the table.” In fact, Mendi assures that, as a company, it is very committed to many of the same causes Megan is. “As an advocate for equal pay and inclusion, Megan wants this partnership to raise awareness of implementing diversity, inclusion, equal pay, equality, and justice into our communities and workplaces,” a company spokesperson said. See Also: Rachael Rapinoe Talks Cannabis, Entrepreneurship And Personal Motivations But what does that really mean? How does the company plan to “raise awareness of implementing diversity, inclusion, equal pay, equality, and justice into our communities and workplaces”? Are there any initiatives in the works? “It is no secret that many people have spent years in jail for cannabis, of those people a disproportionate percentage are people of color. We will use this company and our platform to raise awareness and fight for the legalization of CBD and Cannabis everywhere.” “As a company, we want to ensure that at Mendi we have diverse representation in our workforce, good working conditions with our partners, and use Mendi to educate the general public about CBD and cannabis use,” Megan responded. “It is no secret that many people have spent years in jail for cannabis, of those people a disproportionate percentage are people of color. We will use this company and our platform to raise awareness and fight for the legalization of CBD and Cannabis everywhere.” Adding to her sister’s comments, Rachael said, “By partnering with Mendi, we have the opportunity to work with Megan to make a difference and walk the walk... We’re not waiting for equal pay. We’re taking a proactive role to do something about it by starting a new business that cares for the athlete’s best interest.” Get The Ball Rolling While CBD has become super popular among former professional athletes retired from sports like (American) football, basketball or mixed martial arts, it does not seem to have really caught on in the soccer world. See Also: Megan Rapinoe: An Advocate Of All Things Progressive So, why is it that soccer players are not really into CBD? Or is it possible that they are into CBD, but also discreet about it? “I think there is still a lot of stigma around the use of CBD and cannabis in soccer,” Megan responded. “There needs to be greater education so athletes can make an informed decision.” “We are also subject to the USADA testing pool, and fear of a failed test is worrisome for many players,” she concluded. Mendi’s products are built by athletes, for athletes. Their product-up currently includes hemp-derived CBD gel capsules with a 25 mg dose of CBD; hemp-derived all-natural, vegan gummies with a 25mg dose of CBD; and hemp-derived all-natural salve sticks with 500 mg of CBD. All of their products are naturally sourced, USA grown, third-party tested, THC free, athlete built and athlete approved. A Spanish-language version of this article can be found on El Planteo: Hablamos con la Futbolista Megan Rapinoe sobre Cannabis y Feminismo This article was originally published on Forbes and appears here with permission. Photo: Jamie Smed, via WikiMedia Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Week In Cannabis: ETFs Are Down, Virginia Legalizes, Houseplant Hits The US, Big Retail Makes MovesNew Cannabis Products: Dosist x 710 Labs Live Resin Vapes, Flower by Edie Parker's CBD Topicals, THC Gummies In Texas© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Despite Big F1 Changes Delayed Until 2022, This Season Should Still Be a Blast

    Mercedes will likely dominate Formula 1 again, but the mid-pack battle could be more competitive than last year. And that's saying something.

  • Kelly Marie Tran Thinks Raya Had 'Romantic Feelings' for Namaari in Raya and the Last Dragon

    Raya and the Last Dragon sees Raya face off with Namaari, a girl from a neighboring village

  • Sports betting winners and losers: Bettors have near-perfect NBA All-Star Game with LeBron, Giannis, Curry and over

    Most NBA All-Star Game bets that got a lot of attention from bettors won on Sunday night.

  • IRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'

    A dedicated team of IRS criminal investigation professionals is now working on identifying taxpayers who have omitted to disclose income from cryptocurrency. What Happened: In a Federal Bar Association presentation, Damon Rowe, the Director of the Office of Fraud Enforcement at the Internal Revenue Service, announced that the new efforts to this cause would be called “Operation Hidden Treasure.” According to Forbes, the operation comprises agents trained in cryptocurrency and virtual currency tracking and who are focused on taxpayers who omit cryptocurrency income from their tax returns. Why It Matters: Identifying virtually anonymous cryptocurrency transactions has often been a challenge for the concerned authorities. However, these "trained agents," along with specialist vendors, will focus on analyzing blockchain and de-anonymizing transactions. These IRS employees will reportedly be training alongside the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) as part of the initiative. Carolyn Schenck of the Office of Chief Counsel at the IRS said that the agency was working on identifying “tax evasion signatures.” Schenck also had a message for crypto traders that attempted to evade tax. “We see you,” she said, as she explained that those U.S cryptocurrency accounts attempted to structure transactions in increments of less than $10,000 to avoid reporting requirements hadn’t gone unnoticed. “The new Office of Fraud Enforcement looks like it will be a game changer in tax enforcement. We expect to see more referrals for criminal prosecution and assertions of the 75% civil fraud penalty,” noted Steve Toscher, a tax lawyer at Hochman Salkin Toscher Perez, PC. Image: Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy This NFT Token Rallied 200% In A WeekWhales Holding Over 1,000 Bitcoin Could Fuel Another Rally, Data Suggests© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Father: Why Olivia Colman's new film will leave you disorientated

    The Father puts you in the confused head of a man with dementia, played by Sir Anthony Hopkins.

  • Teen Vogue staffers push back against new editor-in-chief

    Teen Vogue staffers publicly released a letter to management on Monday, taking aim at the publication’s newly hired editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond. Within recent months, controversy surrounding McCammond’s career has been in the spotlight — from her relationship with then-White House press secretary Tyler Joseph Ducklo to a history of past tweets featuring Asian stereotypes. “Today I was reminded of some past insensitive tweets, and I am deeply sorry to anyone I offended,” McCammond said in 2019 of her posts.

  • Dr. Heavenly Kimes Thinks Toya Bush-Harris Is Most Likely to Spend More Money Than Everyone Else

    Married to Medicine airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo

  • Prince Harry’s Visible Anxiety on Oprah Shows How His Relationship With Meghan Markle Has Changed

    When Prince Harry joined Meghan Markle at her CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, all eyes were on the Queen’s grandson — who, in return, was visibly nervous, fiddling with his wedding ring and shifting in his seat as Oprah’s attention turned toward him. It was a nerve-wracking moment for both of them, to be sure, […]

  • This Warning From the CEO of the World's Biggest Vaccine Maker Could Be Bad News for Novavax

    Pretty much everything seems to be going as hoped for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) these days. Novavax appears to be on track to win emergency use authorizations in the U.K., U.S., and other countries over the next few months. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker, issued a warning last week that could be bad news for Novavax.

  • America has seen a ‘nationalization of leases’ — and it could hurt renters amid the COVID-19 pandemic

    Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and New York University recently released a new study that is one of the first large-scale descriptive analyses examining the language used in residential leases. The study examined roughly 170,000 leases filed in connection with eviction proceedings from 2005 to 2019 in Philadelphia. Over that span of time, the leases they analyzed became less and less friendly to tenants and more biased in the favor of landlords.

  • John Force Still Turning Heads at NHRA Preseason Test

    After sitting out most of 2020, NHRA's king of the Funny Cars doesn't miss at beat at preseason test.

  • Former Norland High track star Tyrese Cooper held after armed robbery in Miami-Dade

    Former Miami Norland Senior High School track star Tyrese Cooper has run out of moves — after his arrest by the feds on charges of using a gun to rob a mobile phone store.

  • Gayle King Denies Rumors That Harry and Meghan's Oprah Interview Was Filmed at Her House

    Talk about backyard goals!

  • Conservatives Are Showing Their “Patriotism” By… Defending The British Monarchy?

    After Oprah’s highly anticipated interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, many Americans are coming to terms with just how corrupt the British monarchy remains today. During the interview, Markle and Prince Harry described how a member of the royal family voiced concern over what their son Archie’s skin color would be while she was pregnant with him, and how members of the family helped perpetuate tabloid slander against Markle — never once stepping in to defend her. Markle also made it clear that the royal institution failed to protect her when she reached out for help after suffering with depression and suicidal ideation. One thing remained clear, in no uncertain terms: The monarchy exists to protect its own bloodline — and nothing else. Yet apparently, a number of conservative talking heads in the U.S. are willing to do free PR work for the royals, attacking Markle and Prince Harry in an attempt to discredit them. Megyn Kelly — who has somewhat of a reputation for defending, say, Donald Trump for example — went so far as to shame Markle for suffering from depression and speaking out about her mental health: “It’s a fact of life you have to learn to deal with. It doesn’t — it shouldn’t drive you to that kind of depression, those kinds of self-lamentations,” she said during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s show. Charlie Kirk compared Markle to another Black actor, Jussie Smollett, who is believed to have fabricated a story about being attacked in a hate crime in 2019. “I think she’s making it up like Jussie Smollett,” Kirk said on Tuesday on his podcast. Meanwhile, Ben Shapiro tweeted, “We told you not to screw with us, George III. And now we’ve unleashed our most dangerous resource: B-rate TV actresses wielding wokeness,” adding, “Imagine being Prince Philip: fighting Nazis, helping preside over the UK during the Cold War and the economic struggles of the 1970s, and now watching your spoiled grandson basically call the institution to which you have silently devoted your life a vile repository of bigotry.” On Fox & Friends, host Ainsley Earhardt criticized Markle, saying, “I’ll just say, if I got a castle and I got the jewels and a crown, I wouldn’t be leaving!” insinuating that the royal family welcomed Meghan at all and that should have been enough. Radio personality Erick Erickson also decided to jump on the woke-hating bandwagon, tweeting, “So essentially Harry and Meghan have joined Woke-o Haram and want to cancel the Royal Family for not being woke.” It shouldn’t come as such a shock that these conservative media pundits are cheerleading the monarchy’s racism and abusive behavior. After all, these are the same people who have routinely defended the Confederacy, violence against Black Americans, anti-abortion initiatives, and rallied behind a violence-perpetuating police state. This past summer, Shapiro ranted for nearly 15 minutes in a video denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement. Kirk has continuously mocked Black Lives Matter protesters. “Imagine marching in the streets and dedicating your life to something that doesn’t exist. It must be a miserable life to believe America is a racist country. It takes effort to believe something so materially false,” Kirk tweeted in June. In a recent Fox News segment, Earhardt attempted to justify the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, saying, “There are 75 million people that voted for President Trump. And they are scared. They are worried about what the future of this country looks like. They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn’t win and they don’t want to be forgotten.” By attacking Markle, these right-wing pundits are continuing to perpetuate the ideologies of white supremacy inherent in the monarchy, stemming from colonialist roots that have laid the groundwork for what culminated in Markle’s ostracism. Conservatives — much like the monarchy itself — fail to show any proof that Markle didn’t experience racism, or that she has no reasons to speak out. But that likely won’t stop them from trying. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Whiteness Won't Protect Meghan MarkleWhy Is Meghan Markle Being Called A Liar?People Just Learned The British Monarchy Is Bad

  • CyHi on Kanye’s Trump Support: ‘When I Feel Like God Has a Calling for Someone, I Can’t Step in the Middle Of It'

    CyHi assured fans that Kanye West is indeed well-informed on the political topics he discusses, partially because 'Ye "gets classified information."

  • The Flash: Grant Gustin Breaks Down the New Iris Situation and the Surprise Revival of an 'Epic' Character

    The following contains major spoilers from the March 9 episode of The Flash. The good news, coming out of this Tuesday’s episode of The Flash? Barry and Cisco (played by Grant Gustin and Carlos Valdes) came up with a way to reach into the Mirrorverse and pull someone out. The bad news? Because of, well, […]