'You're not public enemy number one.' Wendell Young pleads to misdemeanor in remnant of 'Gang of 5' case

Wendell Young, second from right, at Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, Dec. 1, 2021.

Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young pleaded no contest and was found guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business.

The plea deal marked a resolution to the felony case of tampering with records he had faced for deleting city-related text messages that were considered public records.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Ruehlman ordered Young to pay a $100 fine. The charge, a second-degree misdemeanor, carried a punishment of up to 90 days in jail and up to a $750 fine.

Ruehlman asked Young if he wanted to apologize, to which Young's lawyer, Scott Croswell III, declined. Young did not comment during or after court.

"You’re not public enemy number one or anything like that," Ruehlman said. "You were a police officer. You were a good guy all your life. But it was wrong to do that. The charter form of government is supposed to be a honest one."

The judge also pointed out the plea came in part because the case was weak. Special prosecutor Pat Hanley declined to comment after the hearing. The case had been set for trial Monday.

The plea deal came as Young prepares to leave council at the end of the year, a job he has held for 11 years after being appointed in 2010. Term limits prevented Young, a Democrat, from running for council again.

The 'Gang of 5' case

After Young was indicted on April 15 some called for his resignation, but he didn't legally have to step down – and he didn't.

At a May court hearing, Cincinnati City Council member Wendell Young looks in Judge Robert Ruehlman's chambers at the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Young deleted text messages from his cell phone in 2018, which came to light during a civil case that alleged there had been texting about city business among a majority of council members. The case, involving a cadre of councilmembers dubbed the Gang of 5, ended with Young and four other members of council admitting they violated Ohio's Open Meetings Act.

Young later told The Enquirer's That's So Cincinnati podcast, "To me it's pretty much been a big to-do about nothing. I don't deny we violated the Sunshine Law, but there was never an intent to do that."

Under the tampering with records charge, Young had faced a penalty of up to three years in prison, with the presumption of probation as a first-time offender.

Young is one of four members of the 2017 nine-member elected council to be arrested on criminal charges. His alone stems from the Gang of 5 case, with the others facing charges alleging corruption related to city council votes. The arrests overshadowed much of the council term.

Young, 76, of North Avondale, was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force and is a retired Cincinnati police sergeant. He made a failed attempt to run for mayor earlier this year.

Ruehlman also presided over the Gang of 5 case. In that case Ruehlman held a contempt of court hearing related to whether the texts had been deleted, but it could never be determined exactly when Young deleted his texts, a question crucial to that matter.

Young was not found in contempt.

Reaction to the plea

After the Wednesday hearing, Croswell said the $100 fine and plea to a second-degree misdemeanor, "speaks volumes about the entire case."

"The resolution was very fair," Croswell said. "We decided it was in the best interest to the community and in his best interest to simply move on. There are very serious corruption cases in this county. None of them involve Wendell Young."

But Ohio's Republican state auditor, Keith Faber, who appointed the special prosecutor, said the plea sends a message to politicians.

“This case serves as a stark reminder to Ohio public officials that the business of the people must be conducted in an open and transparent manner and in instances where this does not take place there will be consequences,” Faber said in a statement,

Wendell Young, left, in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

