Wendler commentary: Legitimate expectations from universities in 2024

Students and parents have varied expectations of higher education. Some are brand new; others haven't changed.

Debt: There will continue to be increased emphasis on student indebtedness and overborrowing for higher education. When combined, 44 million students are on the hook for federal student loans owing more than $1.6 trillion, according to USA Today. When private loans are added in, that number jumps to $1.7 trillion. The age group of 35 to 49 is the most heavily encumbered, with a tab over $535 billion. Of all the American consumer's borrowing, only home mortgages, at well over $10 trillion, exceed student debt. The Council on Foreign Relations expressed concerns over rising student debt. This indebtedness splits nearly down the middle for undergraduate borrowers at two and four-year institutions and graduate borrowers. Education debt has been, is and will continue to be an important consideration for all: students, families and thoughtful institutions alike.

Dr. Walter Wendler, President of West Texas A&M University

Value: People with a bachelor's degree earn more than those with a high school diploma. Master's degree holders earn more than those with bachelor's degrees. Graduates who possess a professional degree earn even more than people with a PhD. Education pays, to be sure. But at what cost? What value? The question will not go away, and answers and responses will vary greatly. At West Texas A&M University we intend to do everything we can to reduce costs of attendance while maintaining or increasing quality. Keep your eyes peeled in 2024.

Information Technology: Increasingly, digital integration in the learning environment will grow. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated it, and while that is the root cause, it will continue to grow for the personalization, flexibility and alternative pricing circumstances that it allows, according to McKinsey. Indeed, even the integration of digital tools in traditional classroom settings is exploding. And it will continue. Flexibility and personalization, aligning aspirations with workforce opportunities, and the potential for stacking credentials, certifications and traditional educational experiences into a degree-conferring set of experiences allow for a more responsive assembly of educational experiences. At WT we will work diligently to tailor educational offerings and possibilities to meet the needs of individual students.

Demographics: Our student population is changing dramatically. A wide array of students are interested in university studies with increasingly divergent preparation and experience. Our non-traditional age population is growing, and now, the average age of students is over 26. All predictions regarding the future of higher education increasingly show the homogeneity once the norm on college campuses is being transformed into a heterogeneous population. University Business says these shifts require institutions to see students as individuals with different needs, aspirations and lifelong pursuits. The importance of flexibility in nurturing future students will grow especially quickly. And 2024 will not be an exception. Upskilling, promotional degrees and the concept of lifelong learning will be increasingly important to universities, especially those like West Texas A&M University, that are seeking ways to serve students one at a time.

Artificial Intelligence: AI will continue to gain momentum in the coming year and will impact every aspect of the university environment. Personalized learning situations and opportunities will be expected in response to a student's learning style, pace and life circumstances. Automated grading will grow in utilization; it is already a fact of life in face-to-face instructional settings for four-option multiple-choice tests. Test scores are received immediately following the test. The concept of virtual teaching assistants, basically AI-fueled chatbots, will increasingly assist students in working through various aspects of different subject matter. AI presents many challenges in determining work authenticity, otherwise known as cheating, and at the same time, can help detect academic dishonesty, otherwise known as cheating. The impacts of AI will be as pervasive as the impacts of handheld digital devices, iPads and personal computers. Technology of every imaginable sort has transformed higher education. The transformation accelerates with artificial intelligence.

Student Mental Health: A growing concern of universities across the full spectrum of institutions, regardless of size, public or private status, being religiously affiliated or secular or research-focused or baccalaureate is student mental health. Expectations are growing regarding the university's responsibility to address student mental health. Stress, anxiety and a series of other issues challenge students and diminish their learning potential. Active engagement in campus life may not solve every problem, but it creates associations with people in various settings that stimulate healthy human interaction. Clubs and student organizations will become increasingly valuable to students and institutions. Likewise, student employment on campus provides a network for students that makes them part of the larger university environment. This can be both rewarding for the student and beneficial for the institution.

These issues and others reinforce the changing nature of the higher education landscape as we approach 2024. Each will impact WT in different ways. Universities must adapt to the changing expectations of those they serve. We at WT are working to do just that.

Walter V. Wendler is President of West Texas A&M University. His reflections are available at https://walterwendler.com/.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Wendler commentary: Legitimate expectations from universities in 2024