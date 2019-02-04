Wendy's new cheeseburgers are a triple threat of new tastes

Wendy’s is launching of trio of new cheeseburgers, a line of premium sandwiches that are permanent menu additions.

The Made to Crave line comprises the S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger, the Peppercorn Mushroom Melt and the BBQ Cheeseburger. The three are now available nationwide.

"Customers wanted more flavor variety," said Wendy's chief concept and marketing officer Kurt Kane. "They’re highly approachable sandwiches. They’re not too fancy for our customer. They're right in the wheelhouse."

He said the new cheeseburgers will please current Wendy's customers as well as draw new diners to the Dublin, Ohio-based chain.

Here's what each is all about:

S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger

It's a fresh beef burger with two slices of American cheese, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, sweet onions, pickles and S’Awesome sauce. The recommended price is $5.29. This sandwich has 640 calories, 40 grams of fat and 1,400 milligrams of sodium.

Peppercorn Mushroom Melt

This $5.29 menu offering features fresh beef; sautéed, fire-roasted and seasoned mushrooms; a slice of Asiago cheese; and smoked peppercorn aioli. The melt is 690 calories, 42 grams of fat and 1,110 milligrams of sodium.

Barbecue Cheeseburger

Bite into one for a taste of fresh beef, two slices of American cheese, crispy fried onions, three pickles and sweet and smoky Kansas City-style barbecue sauce. The nutritional deets are 630 calories, 34 grams of fat and 1,360 milligrams of sodium. The suggested price is $4.79.

Fast-food chains are increasingly facing pressure from what experts call the better-burger companies. Those are chains selling fancier burgers -- often with trendy sauces, cheeses and breads — at higher prices than what customers expect from traditional fast-food brands. Examples include Fatburger, Shake Shack and Five Guys.

In May 2017, McDonald's took a step in that direction by debuting its Signature Crafted Recipes line.

Adding premium items appeals to customers, because it provides them with slightly more upscale options, but with the speed and service of a traditional fast-food chain, according to Peter Saleh, managing director at financial-services firm BTIG.

And chains like what's called a barbell menu strategy, which calls for lots of low- and high-priced foods.

"What they’re trying to do is drive customers with value and when they get you in the door, they’re trying to trade you up to a middle-tier or premium item, which increase the average check," he said, explaining the industry's approach.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Zlati Meyer on Twitter: @ZlatiMeyer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wendy's new cheeseburgers are a triple threat of new tastes