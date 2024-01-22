Wendy’s new breakfast item combines fan favorites. Here’s what to know

Wendy’s newest menu item is a mashup of breakfast favorites.

The Breakfast Burrito was available as of Monday, Jan. 22, according to the Ohio-based burger chain.

The new offering rolled out at “more than 4,500 Wendy’s restaurants” in select markets in the U.S., the restaurant said in a news release. However, it’s unclear where and if there are plans to make it available nationwide.

Wendy’s fans in select markets try the new Breakfast Burrito featuring eggs, bacon strips, seasoned potatoes and more.

The breakfast burrito is made with two eggs, six strips of bacon and seasoned breakfast potatoes alongside two cheese slices, according to a product description. The mashup is then topped with a cheese sauce and served in a flour tortilla.

Each burrito comes with two packets of Cholula® Original Hot Sauce on the side.

“Our newest breakfast innovation serves up all the best parts of Wendy’s breakfast rolled up into one delicious burrito,” John Li, global vice president of culinary innovation at The Wendy’s Co., said in a news release.

Pricing information wasn’t available.

The breakfast burrito is the latest item to join Wendy’s menu.

The seasonal vanilla Frosty returned Jan. 8 and rejoined the chocolate Frosty at restaurants nationwide, though it’s only available for a limited time.

