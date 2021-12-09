Wendy’s drive-thru order takes ‘too long,’ so woman starts shooting, Ohio police say

A woman trying to order Wendy’s in the drive-thru began shooting when the fast food chain took “too long,” police in Ohio said.

A uniformed Euclid officer in a marked police car was working on off-duty assignment behind the Wendy’s restaurant late Friday, Dec. 3 when she heard three to four “very close distinct gun shots,” according to a police report obtained by McClatchy News.

As she began driving toward Wendy’s at about 10 p.m., she reported seeing a driver in a silver Chevrolet flee from the area.

“From our understanding, she was upset with her order,” Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer told WJW. “She felt it was taking too long and she had some choice words for the staff ... The manager heard her swearing at the staff members. He then told her she would not be served and to leave the lane. She was upset with that and she then fired three rounds.”

After the shooting, the manager reported the shooter “was loud and told him through the speaker ‘my order better be mother (expletive) right,’” before he told her to leave and “have a nice day.” He says that’s when the female customer fired a gun, according to the report, but he did not witness the shooting as he was inside the restaurant.

Another customer told a similar story, as she said she was behind the silver car in the drive-thru, according to the report. She reported hearing the woman and a Wendy’s worker arguing over the speaker about the food taking a long time “and how her order better be correct.” The customer said she heard an employee say, “have a good day” when the woman in the silver car pulled out a handgun and fired three rounds toward the speaker and Wendy’s building.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, the report says, though police said they found a bullet hole on a Wendy’s sign.

Two officers who were alerted to the shooting arrested the woman after she was spotted in the silver Chevy Malibu, police say. She had a handgun with her, but the woman told police she pulled her gun out after hearing someone else fire shots in the drive-thru, officials said.

Story continues

“The whole incident is just disgusting, this level of carelessness and recklessness,” Euclid Police Cpt. Mitch Houser told WJW. “In my 26 years here, this is just one of the craziest things I can recall happening. This shooting could have led to any level of horrible outcomes.”

Police say the woman was booked into county jail on felony charges, including improper handling of a firearm.

Man shot in Whataburger drive-thru was showing a woman his gun, Texas police say

Angry customer assaults McDonald’s worker with french fry scooper, Nashville cops say

Wendy’s manager pours hot oil on customer who complained about cold food, TN cops say