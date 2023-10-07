Wendy’s employee dies in restaurant shooting that involved co-worker, NC police say

A Wendy’s restaurant employee in Charlotte died at a hospital Friday night after a shooting in the restaurant that involved a co-worker, police said.

Officers found the employee with a gunshot wound after responding to a report of a shooting in the restaurant around 5:30 p.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The Wendy’s is located in the 3700 block of West W.T. Harris Boulevard in the University area.

The incident started in the restaurant and involved only the two employees, police said their preliminary investigation showed.

“All involved parties have been identified, and Detectives are not currently seeking any other suspects,” police said in the news release.

Police haven’t released the name of the employee who died or said if charges will be filed. CMPD also hasn’t said what they believe prompted the shooting.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide Detective Joe Pearson at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.