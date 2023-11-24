Wendy’s employee saves man’s life, credits CPR training

A Wendy’s employee’s quick thinking saved a man’s life Thursday.

In Lexington, Kentucky near I-75 a man had a medical emergency in the parking lot of a Wendy’s, according to CBS affiliate WKYT.

A worker at the fast food restaurant noticed someone down and grabbed his co-worker Alexandria Cowheard for help.

Cowheard called 911 but by the time she got to the man he wasn’t in good shape.

“He was purple in the face, he wasn’t responding, he wasn’t breathing,” Cowheard said.

Cowheard conducted several chest compressions.

“He did the snoring thing again and took a gasp of air,” she said.

The whole incident happened in a span of 15 minutes.

“In my mind, it was taking a really long time for people to get there,” she said.

Emergency crews arrived to take the man to the hospital.

Cowheard is CPR trained. She said she learned the skill during her senior year in high school.

She is working at Wendy’s while she attends college to become a nursing assistant.

She wants to work in the NICU and reunite families.

“I helped a man proud of myself for that,” Cowheard said.