Wendy’s Enters the Metaverse with VR Baconators & Fanta Fountains

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·3 min read
J. Michael Jones / Getty Images
J. Michael Jones / Getty Images

A few weeks following McDonald’s’ entry into the metaverse, Wendy’s has announced a similar move, with the opening of the “Wendyverse” in Meta’s Horizon Worlds on April 2.

See: McDonald’s is Entering the Metaverse: Order Real Burgers via Virtual World
Find: Metaverse Real Estate Continues to Soar in 2022

“Wendy’s is teaming up with creators in Meta’s Horizon Worlds to make (virtual) dreams come true with the grand opening of the Wendyverse in Horizon Worlds on April 2. Virtual reality becomes reality as Wendyverse gives fans all-new 3D opportunities to virtually interact with each other and the brand — as only Wendy’s can,” the company said in a statement.

Christophe de Courson, co-founder & Chairman of “Cross The Ages,” a blockchain-based trading card game, told GOBankingRates that while lots of brands are starting to get involved in the metaverse, “at the moment it’s more a marketing ploy than it is a real business strategy, especially for a restaurant.”

“That being said, it’s interesting that Wendy’s is opening their location in Meta’s Horizon Worlds, as opposed to Decentraland or the Sandbox. As the metaverse grows over the next few years, there is going to be competition as to whether big tech’s metaverses, like Horizon Worlds, or decentralized Web3 metaverses like Decentraland end up being the dominant players,” he said. “So far Decentraland has been the most prominent — and most brands in the metaverse have focused on it– but Wendy’s decision to open in Horizon Worlds may be a sign that big tech is catching up.”

Indeed, in February JPMorgan made a big step into the metaverse, becoming the first bank to open a lounge in Decentraland’s Metajuku mall, and in March, banking giant HSBC set a stake in the metaverse through the purchase of a plot of virtual land, becoming the first global financial services provider to enter The Sandbox, as GObankingRates previously reported.

An Oculus blog post explains that if you “ever wanted to visit a larger-than-life world filled with a breakfast sandwich sports arena and an orange Fanta fountain, you can “just grab your Quest 2 on April 2 and head to Horizon Worlds for a burger-fueled VR adventure that would make Dave Thomas proud.”

Launched in 2021, Horizon Worlds is “a free social experience that allows people to explore, play and connect in new and extraordinary ways with immersive VR,” according to the company.

“Inside this whimsical world from Wendy’s, you’ll find Town Square Central–a virtual Wendy’s restaurant complete with an inflatable fry guy you can make dance (if you can find the hidden controller) and Easter eggs that might unlock some free IRL food (mmm, Frosty treats). And over in Partnership Plaza, basketball fans can celebrate in style with a Hot ‘N Juicy jersey cannon and VR Baconators you can throw for a half-court shot at The Buck BiscuitDome,” according to the blog post.

It’s no wonder so many participants are jumping on the metaverse bandwagon — a new Citi report estimates that the total addressable market for the metaverse could be between $8 trillion and $13 trillion by 2030, with total metaverse users numbering around five billion.

See: Metaverse Jobs Reach an All-Time High – How Do You Apply?
Find: Which Companies Are Primed To Excel in the Metaverse?

Josh Gerben, trademark attorney and founder of Gerben Law, who flagged the McDonald’s metaverse trademarks on Twitter in February, told GOBankingRates that many other fast food restaurants, in addition to McDonald’s and Wendy’s, are planning for metaverse locations.

“In just the past few weeks, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, KFC, Dunkin’, Burger King, Baskin Robbins and Hooters filed trademark applications indicating they plan to open restaurants in the metaverse,” he said. “Most of the filings noted that the metaverse restaurants will be “virtual restaurants offering delivery of food and beverages.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Wendy’s Enters the Metaverse with VR Baconators & Fanta Fountains

Recommended Stories

  • Wendy's Enters the Metaverse (Because, Why Not?)

    If the metaverse will have streets and real estate, one assumes that it will also need food. The combination of virtual reality, augmented reality and video that many are calling the next iteration of the internet will also have, at least if fast food companies have their way, virtual burgers. Of course, we are still very far from a future in which virtual food can nourish a human body.

  • Paternity lawsuit against Jerry Jones unsealed after Dallas Cowboys owner fires back

    The lawsuit filed by Alexandra Davis, 25, claims Jones and Davis’ mother made a “hush money” settlement. The case now goes to a non-jury trial.

  • 34 Stupid "Perks" Employers Offered Instead Of Actually Paying Their Employees Well

    "The opportunity to participate in a 7 a.m. baking contest the boss was judging. I think he just wanted us to bring him breakfast."View Entire Post ›

  • Ryanair goads Boeing as jetmaker meets rival easyJet

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The boss of Irish budget carrier Ryanair raised the stakes in a feud with Boeing over jet prices by saying he could do without a long-stalled deal to buy the 737 MAX 10 - even as Boeing appeared to woo his arch-rival easyJet. The latest salvo in a dispute between Europe's largest low-cost airline group and Boeing, the exclusive supplier of its main fleet, came as airline chiefs met for the first time in two years to review a pandemic recovery clouded by war in Ukraine. Ryanair last year walked away from negotiations with Boeing for 200 of its largest type of single-aisle jet, the 737 MAX 10, accusing the planemaker of being "delusional" about prices.

  • Meta unveils plans for a massive new data center in Texas

    The data center will support about 100 operational jobs in the community and employ 1,250 construction workers onsite during peak construction.

  • Oil Prices Are Falling After U.S. Unveils ‘Historic’ Release of Reserves

    Oil prices fell sharply Thursday as the Biden administration announced plans to release 1 million barrels of oil per day from the country's reserves for the next six months.

  • The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

  • 15-year-old workers used oven at Little Caesars, feds say. Now owners face hefty fines

    The alleged violations occurred at seven Little Caesars locations in Tennessee.

  • Toyota settles lawsuit with hybrid vehicle owners

    Toyota and a proposed class of hybrid-vehicle owners have settled a class-action lawsuit in the Eastern District of Texas. The case had originally been set for trial this July before the court-ordered mediation for the parties.

  • 7 Dos and Don'ts for Becoming a Billionaire

    Becoming a billionaire seems like a great goal, but unfortunately, it's only a dream for most of us. If you can follow in the footsteps of billionaire investors like Buffett, then this might be the route for you.

  • Russia's Gazprom exits German business amid row over pricing

    It was not immediately clear how the move would affect the supply of Russian gas, on which Germany depends for about 40% of its needs. The company said it had terminated its participation in Gazprom Germania GMBH and all of its assets, including Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd. It provided no further details or explanation. German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday that the German economy ministry was considering expropriating the Gazprom and Rosneft units in the country amid concerns about the security of energy supplies.

  • Burger King Sued for Ads That Allegedly Exaggerate Size of Sandwiches

    Earlier this week, four plaintiffs filed a class action lawsuit against Burger King, alleging that the fast food chain exaggerates the size of its burgers in its advertisements.

  • GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

    GM's joint venture in Shanghai asks workers to live in the plant to keep production going as the city goes on lockdown.

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • Alex Jones found in contempt of court in Sandy Hook lawsuit

    (Reuters) -A Connecticut judge on Wednesday held conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in contempt and fined him $25,000 a day until he sits for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by relatives of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. Jones, founder of the right-wing Infowars website who claimed the shooting was a hoax, failed to comply with court orders to appear at a deposition on March 23 and 24, Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said during an online hearing. His lawyers had sought to explain his absence by claiming that "Jones was remaining at home under his doctor's supervision when, in fact, he was working at his studios and broadcasting his show," Bellis said, referring to a podcast produced by Jones.

  • Can Your Spouse Empty a 401(k) Without Your Consent? Senators Call on Government to Investigate

    Saving for retirement is one of the most pressing concerns for many Americans, and how to safeguard those funds is an equally important consideration. Private employer-sponsored defined contribution plans have become the primary retirement account vehicle, with more than 90% … Continue reading → The post Can Your Spouse Empty a 401(k) Without Your Consent? Senators Call on Government to Investigate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Average Retirement Age in Every State

    Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much...

  • Black Crowes Former Drummer Steve Gorman Sues Band Over Royalties

    "I regret that it has come to this, as I remain incredibly proud of the music we created as a band, but their conduct has left me with no choice," Gorman says of lawsuit

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Macy’s fulfillment center to bring thousands of jobs, $584 million investment in NC

    The fulfillment center will “meet the growing demands of its automated, direct-to-consumer fulfillment needs.”