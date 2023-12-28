Wendy’s fan-favorite burger is just a penny – but not for long. Here’s what to know

A popular Wendy’s burger is just a penny. Yes, you read that right.

Customers can get a Wendy’s Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for one cent when they order online or on the mobile app, according to the Ohio-based fast-food chain.

The offer is good through Tuesday, Jan. 2 at participating restaurants nationwide, though an additional purchase is required.

The discount was rolled out in honor of National Bacon Day, celebrated annually in the U.S. on Dec. 30. The unofficial holiday was found in 1997 by Dayna “D” Goodman and Meff “Human Cannonball” Leonard, according to the National Day Calendar.

The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger features a beef patty topped with applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato, according to a product description.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

For a limited time, Wendy’s customers can also get a small Coca-Cola Freestyle soft drink for a penny every day at participating U.S. restaurants.

Find your nearest Wendy’s here.

