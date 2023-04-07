Wendy Howard accepts plea deal for 1 year of probation in ex-partner's death

Apr. 7—A Tehachapi woman who was acquitted of murder but jurors deadlocked on an voluntary manslaughter charge in the shooting death of her ex-partner pleaded no contest Friday to voluntary manslaughter and accepted a plea deal.

Wendy Howard was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter, and first- and second-degree murder in the death of Kelly Pitts. In a rare move, jurors could decide between two theories of voluntary manslaughter: the charge done in the heat of passion or in the imperfect self-defense.

Howard was found innocent of voluntary manslaughter done in the imperfect self-defense, and was offered a plea deal of pleading no contest and being sentenced to time she's already served in jail and getting one year of probation. She accepted it Friday.

Howard is scheduled to be formally sentenced May 4.

She pleaded no contest pursuant to North Carolina v. Alford.

