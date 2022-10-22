Wendy Howard not guilty of murder, jury deadlocks on voluntary manslaughter

Oct. 21—Wendy Howard, a woman who shot and killed her ex-partner after he abused her, was found not guilty of first- and second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter Friday, while the jury deadlocked on the charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Seven jurors voted for a verdict of guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the heat of passion, while five sought an acquittal.

Howard, 53, had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder after she shot Kelly Pitts on June 5, 2019 at her Tehachapi home. She appeared dressed in a purple blouse Friday, as she often did throughout the trial. Purple represents domestic violence.

Jurors sent a note to the judge at 11:20 a.m. Friday saying they couldn't reach a verdict on involuntary manslaughter, voluntary manslaughter or justifiable homicide. Jurors said they had reached a verdict regarding both first-degree and second-degree murder Friday afternoon.

A note was sent back around 1:45 p.m. asking if jurors could reach a verdict on voluntary and involuntary manslaughter, or if they were "hopelessly deadlocked," according to a note read aloud by Brehmer.

The note came back at 1:55 p.m. saying they are hopelessly deadlocked on voluntary manslaughter and no further assistance could help them reach a verdict.

During the trial, Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith painted Howard as a vengeful woman upon hearing Pitts sexually absued her daughter, Bayley Frost. Frost went to Tehachapi police and they began investigating, but Howard didn't have confidence in Tehachapi police, he said.

Defense attorney Tony Lidgett said Howard shot Pitts in self-defense after suffering horrific sexual and physical abuse by him. Howard knew his capabilities of violence, and sought to protect herself and her children, he said.

Jurors had reached a "possible verdict" before 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to a court spokeswoman. They deliberated all day Thursday and entered the deliberation room Wednesday late afternoon after closing arguments finished Wednesday.

Many national domestic violence advocates and organizers descended on Kern County to support Howard and her family while they testified and also to call on Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer to drop the charge. Advocates and supporters said Howard shot her abuser in self-defense and shouldn't have to face repercussions after being a victim.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.