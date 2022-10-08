Wendy Howard trial: Defendant's daughter recalls sex abuse, shooting

Oct. 8—Bayley Frost had never experienced normal interactions with her father and sought an opportunity to create a relationship with him after moving into the same Tehachapi neighborhood where he lived, she testified Friday.

Everything was fine at first. But her relationship changed when he started sexually abusing her, Frost said Friday on the stand in Kern County Superior Court while crying, bowing her head and turning red. Her mother, Wendy Howard, became emotional while listening to the testimony during Howard's trial for a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Frost's father, Kelly Pitts.

Howard claimed self-defense in Pitts' shooting and domestic violence advocates and supporters filled two rows of seats Friday watching Frost's testimony. They have implored the Kern County District Attorney's Office to drop the charge against Howard, who has pleaded not guilty.

The Californian generally does not name alleged victims of sexual abuse. However, Frost has spoken publicly.

"I didn't really understand," Frost said of the abuse. "I was really embarrassed, too. I didn't even know how to tell my mom. What do you say to your mom?"

Frost later added, "Because I didn't tell her, I was even more embarrassed."

Frost, who is the biological daughter of Howard and Pitts, said the abuse started with her father making suggestive comments. That behavior escalated into "worse comments" and eventually he began touching her inappropriately, she testified in direct examination by prosecutor Eric Smith. Bayley Frost's last name is Pitts, but she prefers to go by Frost.

He touched her physically pretty much everywhere, she testified.

Frost, who was crying and rubbing her face, became more emotional as she recounted an incident in the desert while being cross-examined by defense attorney Tony Lidgett. She wanted to get her driver's permit, and Pitts offered to take her to the desert where she could drive alone legally, she said. During the car ride, Pitts asked for sexual favors in exchange for buying her a $100 computer.

When Frost refused, she said, Pitts became angry and started to inappropriately touch himself, she added.

Lidgett asked her to describe Pitts' face when he became angry, and Frost responded he would get a certain look in his face and eyes.

"His whole face changes," Frost said.

Howard eventually discovered Pitts' abuse of Frost and the Tehachapi Police Department was called June 2, 2019, to investigate. Police interviewed Bayley, and told the family to wait to tell Pitts so he didn't learn about the investigation. They didn't arrest Pitts and he died June 5, 2019, after being shot by Howard.

Both the prosecution and defense have conceded in court the molestation took place and that Howard shot Pitts.

Two witnesses also testified Friday about the shooting and the day Pitts died.

June 5, 2019

Pitts wanted to bring his grandson to Howard's house June 5, 2019, so the boy could play with other kids, Frost testified.

Frost testified she and her mother talked about potentially showing Pitts evidence of molestation. Frost had a screenshot of him inappropriately touching her.

She remembers being scared about Pitts' reaction when confronted with the pictures, and her mother was acting sad, scared and anxious before Pitts arrived, she said. She watched as her mother put a gun in her waistband because "if anything went bad, she would have to use it," Frost testified.

Howard showed a picture to Pitts, causing him to throw his hands up with his expression turning from shock to anger, Frost said. Her memory wasn't the greatest, she said, because she looked away multiple times. She saw the first shot, Pitts started driving an ATV toward Howard and then the second shot was fired. Then Pitts fell off the ATV.

She estimated the ATV was going anywhere from 1 to 3 mph and that it went faster as it got closer to Howard. When interviewed by police the day of the incident, she said it was going 1 mph.

Frost said she raced inside when she heard the shots to ensure her siblings didn't see what was happening, and then recalled hearing a third shot. She doesn't remember the ATV revving or any burnout sounds, but there was so much going on at the time, Frost testified.

"It was all happening really fast," Frost said.

Frost testified under cross-examination that it was Pitts who requested to come over the day of the shooting.

Kierra Whitney, Howard's daughter-in-law, testified she was at a neighbor's house on June 5, 2019. She saw Howard and Pitts in the front yard standing close to each other but couldn't see any gestures because she didn't have her glasses.

Whitney testified she walked into the house and heard the first gunshot. When she turned around, she didn't think Pitts was shot because he was still upright and looming over Howard, she said.

Whitney said she ran into the house to protect the kids because she was scared Pitts would come inside and harm them. Whitney testified that she didn't hear any other gunshot.

Smith also showed text messages between Whitney and Howard talking about the police investigation into Bayley Frost's abuse.

"I (expletive) want to deal with things my own way and not sitting here on my (expletive)," Howard texted Whitney about the police investigation.

"I know but you possibly ending up in jail too isn't going to be good for anybody. What about the kids?" Whitney texted back.

Whitney denied Howard wanted to commit illegal actions. When asked by Smith about the questions, she testified the messages do not display in-person conversations. In their previous conversation, Howard was scared she could go to jail after confronting Pitts with the molestation evidence. They were afraid because Pitts had a lot of friends in the Tehachapi Police, and he would brag about his connections, Whitney testified.

When cross-examined by Lidgett, Whitney said she came outside after hearing a gunshot and checked on her kids. Howard showed Whitney an injury on her foot, and they began to search for Howard's phone to call the police, she said.

Testimony is scheduled to continue Monday morning.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.