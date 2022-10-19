Wendy Howard trial: Defense, prosecution rest; closing arguments set

Oct. 19—After about two hours of Wendy Howard repeatedly saying she doesn't recall or she doesn't remember the scant seconds in which she shot and killed her ex-partner, Howard broke down Tuesday while cross-examined by a prosecutor during her murder trial.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith resumed his cross-examination of Howard from Monday and tried to portray her as a woman who was furious after learning of sexual abuse inflicted upon her daughter, who had little faith in the police investigation into the abuse and who fatally shot her daughter's abuser in June 2019.

"I don't think that anything that I was feeling, saying or doing was anything that ... any ... parent wouldn't have thought," Howard testified while crying and taking deep breaths. Howard had been emotional while testifying but never had been overwhelmed until then.

Howard, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, denied she shot her ex-partner in cold blood and testified she was defending herself and her children after intimately knowing Pitts' capacity for violence.

The defense, which called two witnesses, and the prosecution, which called one rebuttal witness, rested their case Tuesday, the ninth day of proceedings. Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning and jurors will begin deliberations soon after.

Howard learned of Pitts' sexual abuse toward her daughter, Bayley Frost, on June 2, 2019, and reported it to the Tehachapi Police Department. Police told Howard and her family to act naturally around Pitts to ensure he didn't learn of their investigation.

The Californian generally does not name victims of sexual abuse. However, Frost has spoken publicly.

Pitts asked to bring his grandson to Howard's house to play with her children on June 5, 2019. Howard agreed.

Smith began his questioning Tuesday by probing Howard's state of mind immediately prior to Pitts arriving at her house. His questions centered around Howard learning, moments before meeting Pitts on June 5, 2019, about a third victim who suffered sexual abuse by Pitts.

"So as this conversation (with the third victim) ... is going on, you're getting even more riled up, even more angry?" Smith asked.

"That's your words," Howard testified in response. She added her emotions ranged from crying, to frustration to being upset, which she testified were all reactions anyone would experience upon learning about another victim who had similar abuse accounts as Frost.

Minutes later, Howard met Pitts outside her Tehachapi house. She testified her main priority involved keeping him away from her house and her children inside. No thoughts existed except getting him to leave without interacting with her children, including Frost, she testified.

Howard denied hatching plans to confront Pitts about the sexual abuse allegations, but discussed with Frost showing Pitts a picture of him inappropriately touching Frost as one of many potential actions to take.

Howard also denied she was angry as she walked toward Pitts. She testified she was extremely uneasy that she must act normal toward the man who sexually abused her daughters. Frost, and her older sister Miranda Frost, are two victims of Pitts and are among the four who have testified to that at Howard's trial.

Smith pushed back on Howard's testimony.

"You already had in your mind what was going to happen, did you not? When you went out there, June 5, 2019?" Smith asked.

A conversation between Howard and Pitts unfolded, she testified in response. Pitts then said Bayley and himself should go on a trip, when Howard decided to react.

Showing Pitts the picture would allow him to understand why she sought to remove Frost from his presence, Howard testified. She thought Pitts would know he was caught and would accept her decision making, she added.

Smith then asked several questions to determine where Howard was standing when she shot Pitts, his response to being shot, what she said and what Pitts said. Howard said she couldn't recall the answers to most of these questions because everything happened within a few seconds.

Howard also said she couldn't remember if Pitts' ATV — which he was riding when at Howard's house — touched her foot. She had testified to this fact Monday.

She testified Tuesday she only remembers Pitts attempting to run her over, she feared for her life and she remembers the extreme anger on Pitts' face once he saw Howard's photo evidence.

"He started to get a look in his eyes that I have dealt with before," Howard said. "It's like there's darkness coming over him. ... I call it evil."

