Wendy Howard trial: Testimony centers around abuse allegations

Oct. 6—Witness testimony in the trial of murder suspect Wendy Howard included emotional accounts Wednesday from a daughter who said she was abused by Howard's former partner.

Howard has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection to an 2019 incident prosecutors say was premeditated after she fatally shot Kelly Pitts, the accused sexual abuser of her daughter and Howard's ex-boyfriend. Advocates have rallied and said she shot him in self-defense. Howard had confronted Kelly Pitts about sexual abuse allegations from their daughter, Bayley Frost, before Howard killed him.

Miranda Frost, who is Howard's daughter, said Pitts touched her inappropriately while also doing a sex act around her. The first time was right before her 12th birthday in 2002, she testified. Though she reported the abuse to Kern County sheriff's deputies, the DA's office declined to press charges, which affected her deeply, she testified during direct examination by Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith.

"I was, uh," Frost said, while looking down and taking a pause. "I was deeply affected by it and still am. It made me feel like what happened wasn't real. Like, no one believed me."

"It's been very difficult," she added while wiping her face with a tissue.

Frost also recounted when she learned her sister, Bayley Frost, said she suffered the same sexual abuse by Pitts. Bayley Frost was previously known as Bayley Pitts and prefers the last name Frost.

The Californian generally does not name alleged victims of sexual abuse. However, both daughters have spoken publicly.